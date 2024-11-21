gCaptain-logo
M/V Mona Manx file photo

M/V Mona Manx. Photo courtesy MAIB

MAIB: Fatal Mooring Line Accident Reveals Gaps in Safety Protocols

Mike Schuler
November 21, 2024

U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into a fatal accident** aboard the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier Mona Manx, revealing a series of safety lapses that contributed to the incident.

The accident, which occurred on August 26, 2021, at Puerto Ventanas, Chile, resulted in the death of the vessel’s second officer after being struck by a recoiling mooring line during berthing operations.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was positioned in the danger zone of a tensioned mooring line when it suddenly released,” said the MAIB in their findings. The line had become trapped between the vessel and berth fender before violently recoiling when the ship maneuvered astern under its own power.

The MAIB identified critical safety violations, including the vessel’s unauthorized use of engine power while moving astern, which directly contravened port procedures. Additionally, investigators noted that the pre-berthing master/pilot exchange failed to cover all essential safety information.

MAIB has made recommendations to Puerto Ventanas S.A to update pre-port call guidance to prohibit engine use while moored and warn of line entrapment risks. Quintero Port Authority has been recommended ensure master/pilot exchanges address mooring line hazards and vessel maneuvering restrictions.

In response to the incident, Union Marine Management Services Pte. Ltd, the vessel’s management company, has implemented enhanced crew safety awareness programs and revised pre-arrival briefing protocols. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has also updated its Code of Safe Working Practices to include specific guidance on vertical mooring line recoil risks and line entrapment hazards.

Local authorities at Puerto Ventanas have conducted extensive toolbox talks with shore staff to reinforce safety lessons learned from the accident. Furthermore, both Puerto Ventanas S.A. and Quintero Port Authority have been advised to develop clearer protocols regarding engine use alongside berths and to incorporate mooring line entrapment risks into master/pilot exchanges.

Accident Reports
maib

