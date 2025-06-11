Fire-Stricken Wan Hai 503 Continues to Drift Off Indian Coast as Salvage Efforts Intensify

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 remains adrift approximately 42 nautical miles off Beypore, Kerala, carrying 2,128 MT of fuel and hazardous cargo, posing an ongoing environmental risk.
The vessel initially experienced multiple explosions on Monday approximately 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi, India, forcing the crew to abandon ship. Of the 22 crew members, 18 were successfully rescued from lifeboats, while four remain missing – including two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.
The Indian Coast Guard reports they have largely contained the fire using air and sea assets, though inner decks continue to burn. Salvors have been winched aboard to aid in towing operations, but unfavorable sea conditions continue to hamper salvage efforts.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has coordinated additional support, with two fire-fighting vessels deployed by Indian authorities and the vessel owner. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized four Coast Guard ships and aircraft to assist in the ongoing operations.
Environmental protection measures are being implemented as authorities monitor the vessel’s structural integrity. The cause of the explosions and the nature of the cargo in the affected containers remain undisclosed.
INTERCARGO’s latest casualty report reveals a significant improvement in bulk carrier safety over the past decade, though emerging security threats in the Red Sea region have introduced new challenges to...
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.