Fire-Stricken Wan Hai 503 Continues to Drift Off Indian Coast as Salvage Efforts Intensify

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 remains adrift approximately 42 nautical miles off Beypore, Kerala, carrying 2,128 MT of fuel and hazardous cargo, posing an ongoing environmental risk.

The vessel initially experienced multiple explosions on Monday approximately 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi, India, forcing the crew to abandon ship. Of the 22 crew members, 18 were successfully rescued from lifeboats, while four remain missing – including two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The Indian Coast Guard reports they have largely contained the fire using air and sea assets, though inner decks continue to burn. Salvors have been winched aboard to aid in towing operations, but unfavorable sea conditions continue to hamper salvage efforts.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has coordinated additional support, with two fire-fighting vessels deployed by Indian authorities and the vessel owner. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized four Coast Guard ships and aircraft to assist in the ongoing operations.

Environmental protection measures are being implemented as authorities monitor the vessel’s structural integrity. The cause of the explosions and the nature of the cargo in the affected containers remain undisclosed.