gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,169 members

Firefighting on the Wan Hai 503 containership

Firefighting on the Wan Hai 503 containership, June 11, 2025. Photo courtesy Indian Coast Guard

Fire-Stricken Wan Hai 503 Continues to Drift Off Indian Coast as Salvage Efforts Intensify

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 11, 2025

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 remains adrift approximately 42 nautical miles off Beypore, Kerala, carrying 2,128 MT of fuel and hazardous cargo, posing an ongoing environmental risk.

The vessel initially experienced multiple explosions on Monday approximately 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi, India, forcing the crew to abandon ship. Of the 22 crew members, 18 were successfully rescued from lifeboats, while four remain missing – including two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The Indian Coast Guard reports they have largely contained the fire using air and sea assets, though inner decks continue to burn. Salvors have been winched aboard to aid in towing operations, but unfavorable sea conditions continue to hamper salvage efforts.

Wan Hai 503 with a tow wire attached
Photo courtesy Indian Coast Guard

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has coordinated additional support, with two fire-fighting vessels deployed by Indian authorities and the vessel owner. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized four Coast Guard ships and aircraft to assist in the ongoing operations.

Environmental protection measures are being implemented as authorities monitor the vessel’s structural integrity. The cause of the explosions and the nature of the cargo in the affected containers remain undisclosed.

Tags:

Fire Incidents
wan hai 503 fire
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,169 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025
Accidents

Fire Continues to Rage on Singapore-Flagged Vessel Off India

A major fire continues to rage aboard the Singapore-registered containership Wan Hai 503 off the coast of India, with four crew members still missing and search efforts intensifying. The vessel...

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 2316
A satellite image shows the cargo ship Rubymar before it sank, on the Red Sea. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Accidents

Bulk Carrier Safety Improves But Red Sea Attacks Cast Shadow Over Sector

INTERCARGO’s latest casualty report reveals a significant improvement in bulk carrier safety over the past decade, though emerging security threats in the Red Sea region have introduced new challenges to...

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 425
A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025.
Accidents

Salvage Tug Arrives as Car Carrier ‘Morning Midas’ Continues to Burn Off Alaska Coast

The Coast Guard continues to respond to a vessel fire aboard the car carrier Morning Midas, located approximately 220 miles south of Adak, Alaska, as the first salvage vessel arrives...

June 9, 2025
Total Views: 18884