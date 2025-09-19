gCaptain-logo
M/V Finnmaster at berth

M/V Finnmaster. Photo courtesy MAIB

Critical Systems Failures Led to Finnmaster Engine Room Fire During UK Port Departure

Mike Schuler
September 19, 2025

A fire that broke out aboard the ro-ro cargo vessel Finnmaster during its departure from Hull, England resulted in significant damage to the auxiliary engine room, according to a newly published investigation report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The incident, which occurred on September 19, 2021, left the Finland-registered vessel temporarily without power as it was maneuvering in King George Dock. The report details how the fire started when mechanical failures on one of the auxiliary engines caused fuel to leak from a flexible hose onto a hot surface where it ignited.

“The flexible hose installed in the fuel system during a modification did not meet the required standard, was fitted in an inappropriate position, and had not been subject to approval or oversight by the responsible classification society,” the investigation found.

According to the report, multiple critical safety systems failed during the emergency. The emergency diesel generator started automatically but couldn’t supply power due to a faulty circuit breaker. Additionally, when crew activated the fixed CO2 fire-extinguishing system, it “failed to fully operate due to a defective flexible hose assembly and leaks in the pilot system.”

The investigation highlighted that the crew’s response to the fire “did not follow accepted procedures for the release of carbon dioxide into the engine room,” and was further hampered by the loss of critical safety equipment.

Tugs were mobilized to assist the powerless vessel, which was safely secured alongside the quay west of King George Lock by 2117 hours. Local firefighters later confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

The MAIB has issued a total of 12 recommendations, including several to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (TRAFICOM) to propose amendments to the International Maritime Organization regarding testing of emergency power sources and fire-extinguishing systems.

Finnlines Plc, the vessel’s operator, has been recommended to “revise and update its training, response and defect reporting procedures.” RINA, the responsible classification society, received recommendations to propose an urgent review into procedural requirements for service suppliers conducting maintenance of fire protection systems.

The report draws attention to multiple underlying issues, including ineffective monitoring of modifications, inadequate testing regimes for emergency systems, and failures in classification society oversight processes.

The full report is available on the MAIB website.

Accident Reports
Fire Incidents
maib
