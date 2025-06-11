Legal Action Initiated Against MSC Elsa 3 Owner and Crew Following Kerala Sinking

Indian authorities have launched a criminal case against the owner, master, and crew members of the containership MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the coast of Kochi, India, last month.

The vessel sank on May 25, 2025, approximately 13 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast after developing a severe starboard list a day earlier. The incident occurred while the ship was en route from Vizhinjam to Cochin.

All 24 crew members were subsequently rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections of the Indian Justice Code, including reckless navigation, endangering public ways of navigation, and negligent handling of hazardous substances. The First Information Report a (FIR) states that despite knowing the vessel carried hazardous and inflammable materials, the accused operated the vessel negligently.

The incident resulted in the loss of containers and release of hazardous plastics into coastal waters, impacting the environment, disrupting local fishing operations, and blocking shipping lanes.

Of particular concern are 13 containers classified as hazardous cargo containing Calcium Carbide, a substance known to react violently with water and release flammable gases.

The investigation was initiated on June 10 following directions from Inspector General of Kerala Coastal Police. Authorities plan to record statements from MSC shipping representatives, the vessel’s captain, and crew members.

Salvage operations remain ongoing, with authorities issuing a 48-hour directive to complete the recovery of oil before the onset of monsoon conditions.