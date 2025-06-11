gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,169 members

Legal Action Initiated Against MSC Elsa 3 Owner and Crew Following Kerala Sinking

MSC ELSA 3 with a severe list. Photo courtesy Indian Coast Guard

Legal Action Initiated Against MSC Elsa 3 Owner and Crew Following Kerala Sinking

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 11, 2025

Indian authorities have launched a criminal case against the owner, master, and crew members of the containership MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the coast of Kochi, India, last month.

The vessel sank on May 25, 2025, approximately 13 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast after developing a severe starboard list a day earlier. The incident occurred while the ship was en route from Vizhinjam to Cochin.

All 24 crew members were subsequently rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.

Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections of the Indian Justice Code, including reckless navigation, endangering public ways of navigation, and negligent handling of hazardous substances. The First Information Report a (FIR) states that despite knowing the vessel carried hazardous and inflammable materials, the accused operated the vessel negligently.

The incident resulted in the loss of containers and release of hazardous plastics into coastal waters, impacting the environment, disrupting local fishing operations, and blocking shipping lanes.

Of particular concern are 13 containers classified as hazardous cargo containing Calcium Carbide, a substance known to react violently with water and release flammable gases.

The investigation was initiated on June 10 following directions from Inspector General of Kerala Coastal Police. Authorities plan to record statements from MSC shipping representatives, the vessel’s captain, and crew members.

Salvage operations remain ongoing, with authorities issuing a 48-hour directive to complete the recovery of oil before the onset of monsoon conditions.

Tags:

india
MSC ELSA 3
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,169 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Firefighting on the Wan Hai 503 containership
Accidents

Fire-Stricken Wan Hai 503 Continues to Drift Off Indian Coast as Salvage Efforts Intensify

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 remains adrift approximately 42 nautical miles off Beypore, Kerala, carrying 2,128 MT of fuel and hazardous cargo, posing an ongoing environmental risk....

4 hours ago
Total Views: 758
Photo shows Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025
Accidents

Fire Continues to Rage on Singapore-Flagged Vessel Off India

A major fire continues to rage aboard the Singapore-registered containership Wan Hai 503 off the coast of India, with four crew members still missing and search efforts intensifying. The vessel...

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 2488
A satellite image shows the cargo ship Rubymar before it sank, on the Red Sea. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Accidents

Bulk Carrier Safety Improves But Red Sea Attacks Cast Shadow Over Sector

INTERCARGO’s latest casualty report reveals a significant improvement in bulk carrier safety over the past decade, though emerging security threats in the Red Sea region have introduced new challenges to...

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 446