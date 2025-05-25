gCaptain-logo
MSC ELSA 3 with a severe list

Containership MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Off Indian Coast, All 24 Crew Rescued

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 25, 2025

The Liberian-flagged containership MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kochi, India, following a severe list that developed approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of the port. The incident began when the vessel, which departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23, reported a 26-degree list while en route to Kochi.

Initial rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated 21 crew members, while the captain, chief engineer, and second engineer remained aboard to assist with planned salvage operations. However, in the early hours of May 25, the vessel experienced rapid flooding in one of its holds and capsized. The remaining three crew members were safely rescued by INS Sujata.

“All 24 crew members ex Liberian-flagged container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 rescued safely, 21 by Indian Coast Guard & 03 by Indian Navy Ship Sujata,” confirmed the Indian Coast Guard.

The vessel was carrying 640 containers at the time of the incident, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. Additionally, the ship had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of residual fuel oil in its tanks.

Environmental monitoring operations are currently underway, with ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill mapping technology conducting aerial assessments. As of the latest update, no oil spill has been reported.

The Indian Coast Guard continues to work closely with state administration to address potential environmental impacts and maintain maritime safety in the region.

Containers from the sunken MSC ELSA 3
Containers from the sunken MSC ELSA 3. Photo courtesy Indian Navy

Tags:

containerships
india
indian coast guard
MSC ELSA 3
sinking
