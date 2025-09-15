gCaptain-logo
A tugboat pours water on the container ship Zim Kingston after it caught fire off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada October 25, 2021. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

WSC Launches Global Cargo Safety Program to Combat Rising Containership Fires

Mike Schuler
September 15, 2025

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has launched an industry-first Cargo Safety Program aimed at preventing devastating ship fires caused by misdeclared dangerous goods, the organization announced today.

The initiative comes as ship fires have reached their highest level in over a decade, according to Allianz’s Safety and Shipping Review 2025. Misdeclared dangerous goods are responsible for more than a quarter of all cargo-related incidents.

“We have seen too many tragic incidents where misdeclared cargo has led to catastrophic fires, including the loss of life,” said Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. “The WSC Cargo Safety Program strengthens the industry’s safety net by combining shared screening technology, common inspection standards, and real-world feedback to reduce risk.”

The program utilizes AI-powered cargo screening and standardized inspection protocols to identify high-risk shipments before they’re loaded onto vessels. At its core is a digital screening tool developed by the National Cargo Bureau that employs keyword searches, trade pattern recognition, and AI algorithms to scan millions of bookings in real-time.

When potential risks are flagged, carriers review the alerts and, if necessary, verify shipments through targeted physical inspections. The program has already gained significant industry support, with carriers representing over 70 percent of global TEU capacity participating at launch.

The TT Club, which provides insurance coverage for the shipping industry, highlighted the urgency of the initiative, noting that “a major container ship fire occurs roughly every 60 days,” according to their statement supporting the program.

The International Group of P&I Clubs and the Global Shippers Forum have also endorsed the initiative, recognizing its potential to enhance safety in containerized cargo transport and protect vessels, seafarers, and the marine environment.

Kramek emphasized that while the program adds a crucial layer of protection, it “does not replace the fundamental obligation shippers have to declare dangerous goods accurately. That is the starting point for safety, and it is required under international law.”

The WSC represents ocean carriers that transport approximately 80 percent of global trade. The organization maintains offices in Brussels, London, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.

