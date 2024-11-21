VARD Secures Major Contract for Five Advanced Walk-to-Work Vessels in Offshore Energy Sector

VARD has secured a contract to design and construct five state-of-the-art Walk-to-work vessels for an international client. The vessels, based on the VARD 3 32 design, will serve offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector, providing essential maintenance, supply, and operational services.

“The new contract contributes to strengthening VARD’s leading position on support vessels within the offshore energy market,” stated Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO of Vard Group. “We are very proud of being selected by the customer and we will provide vessels with innovative solutions specifically developed for the customer’s needs.”

The vessels will feature a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system with 2700 kWh battery capacity. Each vessel spans approximately 88 meters in length with a 19.8-meter beam and can accommodate 190 personnel.

Advanced technology includes a comprehensive SeaQ package from Vard Electro, incorporating DC Switchboards and Energy Storage Systems designed to optimize power distribution and ensure robust performance. The vessels also feature cutting-edge navigation systems through SeaQ Integrated Bridge, along with advanced monitoring capabilities via the cloud-based Green Pilot service for tracking fuel consumption and emissions.

“This is the result of intensive collaboration to fine tune a vessel concept to meet the operational requirements in an economical way,” said SVP Sales and Marketing Ove Dimmen.