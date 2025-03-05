LNG Bunker Vessel Orders Surge as Maritime Industry Scales Up Alternative Fuel Infrastructure

Eight new LNG bunker vessel orders were placed in February 2025, expanding the global LNG bunker vessel orderbook by 50%, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform.

The surge in bunkering vessel orders comes amid strong demand for LNG-fueled ships, with 33 new LNG-fueled containerships orders placed in the same month. This represents nearly all of the 34 alternative-fueled vessel orders recorded in February.

“Based on vessels already in the orderbook, the number of LNG vessels in operation is set to almost double by the end of the decade,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.

The latest AFI figures indicate a rebound in alternative fuel vessel ordering activity after a quiet January. While the first two months of 2025 show a 35% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, February’s numbers mark the highest ordering activity since October 2024.

Stefanatos emphasized the importance of parallel infrastructure development, stating, “The success of the maritime fuel transition depends on the parallel development of key components like bunkering infrastructure and fuel supply.”

The container shipping segment continues to drive LNG adoption, highlighting the role of voluntary market initiatives in maritime decarbonization efforts.

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued an order removing regulatory barriers for using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel, signaling a significant shift in policy that could accelerate the maritime industry’s transition to alternative fuels. The new order reverses a previous directive issued by the Biden Administration that had imposed additional oversight on U.S. LNG bunkering operations by classifying LNG bunker fuel as exports under the Natural Gas Act (NGA) if the receiving vessel was foreign-registered.