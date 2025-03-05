UK Government Invests in Scotland’s First Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Port

The UK government has announced a major investment of over £55.7 million (USD $70.5 million) to transform the Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland into the country’s first facility capable of manufacturing floating offshore wind turbines at scale.

The funding, provided through the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS), will support the port’s expansion project, which is expected to become operational by early 2028.

The development marks a significant milestone in the UK’s renewable energy sector, particularly as the nation already hosts the world’s largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm. Current statistics show that wind power generation has surpassed gas production in the country.

The expansion project is set to create substantial employment opportunities, with up to 320 jobs during the construction phase. Once fully operational, the facility is projected to support approximately 1,000 skilled positions, including roles for crane operators, marine engineers, and vessel operations personnel.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks emphasized the project’s importance: “Communities in Scotland and across the country should be powered by reliable, home-grown, clean energy from British coastlines – this is how we reduce our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and bring down energy bills for good”.

Alex Campbell, Port of Cromarty Firth Chief Executive, called the funding “a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port.”

The Port of Cromarty Firth serves as a hub for the Scottish marine industry, including the oil and gas sector, and is an integral part of the Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport. The port features deep, sheltered waters that can accommodate large ships delivering offshore wind components like towers, blades, and foundations. At Quay West and Phase 5, floating turbines will be assembled and pre-commissioned before deployment, creating 280-1000 jobs based on final design specifications. The expansion project is expected to create between 170 and 320 jobs during the construction phase.

The investment is part of the UK government’s broader strategy to achieve clean power by 2030 and establish itself as a clean energy leader. The Port of Cromarty Firth is one of two ports selected for FLOWMIS funding, with Port Talbot being the second shortlisted facility.

This latest development is expected to catalyze further investment in the region, particularly within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport area, contributing to the government’s wider Plan for Change initiative to accelerate clean energy deployment and economic growth.