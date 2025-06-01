gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,984 members

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa. Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine Needs 500 Million Euros To Rebuild Critical Port Facilities Damaged By Russia

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 31, 2025
Reuters

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) – Ukraine needs an initial 500 million euros ($566 million) to rebuild the most important infrastructure facilities at its Black Sea ports destroyed by constant Russian missile and drone attacks, a government minister said on Friday.

Almost 400 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of Russian attacks during more than three years of war. Seaports are critical for Ukraine, which ships more than 90% of its exports by sea.

“The main critical infrastructure facilities for ports and shipping that we have already lost have been identified … and now we have to restore them,” Andriy Kashuba, deputy minister of territorial development, told the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa.

Ukraine currently operates three major seaports in the Odesa area. Other Black Sea ports suspended operations after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kashuba said the total cost of rebuilding the ports’ infrastructure was estimated at around 1 billion euros.

That figure is dwarfed by the total estimated cost for Ukraine’s overall reconstruction and recovery. The World Bank last December put that cost at $524 billion (€506 billion) over the next decade, or about 2.8 times the country’s estimated nominal GDP for 2024.

Many industrial and residential infrastructure facilities across Ukraine have been destroyed or severely damaged by Russian attacks.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, writing by Pavel PolityukEditing by Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

black sea
Odesa
Ports
ukraine
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,984 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

West Coast Ports Brace for Cargo Comeback, Sparking Congestion Fears

By Charlotte Goldstone (The Loadstar) – The demand spike on the transpacific has prompted concerns of congestion and cargo bottlenecks at key US ports.   Yesterday, The Loadstar reported that many carriers had begun to...

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 2785
USTRANSCOM Report Reveals Key Challenges in U.S. Strategic Seaport Dredging Operations
Ports

USTRANSCOM Report Reveals Key Challenges in U.S. Strategic Seaport Dredging Operations

A recently declassified U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) report has identified significant challenges affecting dredging operations at strategic U.S. seaports, with findings that contradict common assumptions about equipment availability under the...

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 970
Machinery can be seen sitting at the Port of Darwin, located in the Northern Territory's capital city of Darwin
Ports

Australia Looks to Avoid a Panama Repeat in China Port Showdown

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is confronting a fresh diplomatic dilemma with China: How to fulfill a pledge to regain control of a strategic port without jeopardizing improved relations with his country’s largest trading partner.

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 1056