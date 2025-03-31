Coast Guard Discovers Illegal Ammonia Shipment at Puerto Rico Terminal Already Under Safety Restrictions

A Coast Guard inspection team has discovered an unauthorized shipment of Anhydrous Ammonia at Puerto Nuevo Terminals (PNT) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a facility already under restrictions for handling hazardous materials.

The discovery was made during a routine examination when three Coast Guard Marine Science Technicians identified three tank-containers at the facility. One container was deemed unlawful, containing more than 5,000 gallons of Anhydrous Ammonia, a highly toxic and corrosive substance that becomes flammable in high concentrations.

The incident is particularly concerning as PNT was already under a Captain of the Port Order issued on February 27, 2025, which explicitly prohibited the facility from storing and handling certain hazardous materials, including Anhydrous Ammonia, due to inadequate firefighting capabilities.

“The safety of operations of the materials imported to Puerto Rico through the Puerto Nuevo Terminal (PNT) is our number one priority,” a spokesperson for Puerto Nuevo Terminal told gCaptain. “We are actively working with the US Coast Guard to resolve the matter with the steamship line, and out of an abundance of caution, we immediately enacted additional processes for all commodities entering PNT.”

The facility’s permit suspension in February followed the discovery of unauthorized handling of ammonium nitrate—the same industrial chemical responsible for the catastrophic 2020 Beirut explosion.

Following the discovery, an interagency response was initiated, involving personnel from multiple federal agencies including the ATF, Coast Guard Investigative Services, CBP, ICE-HSI, U.S. Army National Guard, and the U.S. Marshals Service. The team conducted a comprehensive sweep of the terminal’s containers.

“We appreciate the diligence of our Coast Guard inspection team and interagency partners in our shared commitment to port safety and security, as our investigation into this matter continues,” said Capt. Robert E. Stiles, acting Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander and acting Captain of the Port.

Under federal law, violations of a Captain of the Port Order can result in significant penalties. Civil penalties may reach $117,608 per day of violation, while willful and knowing violations constitute a class D felony, carrying potential prison sentences of up to six years and fines reaching $250,000 for individuals or $500,000 for organizations.

The facility remains permitted to handle non-hazardous general cargo, but must meet specific National Fire Protection Association requirements, including maintaining hydrants every 300 feet with sufficient water supply, before resuming hazardous material operations.

“We will continue to devote all the necessary resources to ensure that HAZMAT is handled in compliance with federal laws and regulations to safeguard the local population and to prevent a catastrophic incident from impacting maritime industry operations, which are so vital to the economy of Puerto Rico,” said Capt. Stiles.