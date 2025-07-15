Read or Not… How Autonomous Tech is Already Quietly Disrupting Shipping

The maritime industry has long viewed autonomous ships as a distant future technology, but this perspective is dangerously outdated, according to Orca AI CEO and Co-founder Yarden Gross.

“Autonomous ships are not coming – they’re already here,” says Gross. “The first generation of AI-powered autonomous capabilities is already operational on commercial vessels today.”

While many in the industry expect to wait until the 2040s for fully autonomous vessels, Gross argues this cautious approach risks leaving traditional shipping players behind as technology rapidly advances. Autonomous systems like digital watchkeeping and AI-powered collision avoidance are already delivering measurable safety benefits and return on investment.

Gross challenges the industry’s belief that autonomy will arrive only when regulations are complete and all risks resolved. “That’s not how technological revolutions work,” he says, pointing out that the IMO’s full MASS code won’t be mandatory until 2032, while autonomous technology development accelerates daily.

Rather than fearing job displacement, seafarers should embrace this transition. “Autonomy is not coming to replace seafarers – it’s coming to complement them and give a brighter future to our industry,” Gross asserts. The shift could transform maritime careers, with seafarers becoming data analysts and systems supervisors rather than exhausted lookouts.

Gros highlights how countries like Japan are already leveraging autonomy as a talent attractor through initiatives like MEGURI2040, while emphasizing that the perfect shouldn’t be the enemy of the good when it comes to safety improvements.

“Autonomous systems don’t need to achieve some fictional benchmark of flawless performance. They only need to outperform human crews in specific scenarios on their worst day,” Gross notes, challenging the maritime industry to embrace a hybrid approach where AI and humans work collaboratively.

“Autonomy is not waiting for consensus. It’s happening now, driven by economic necessity, technological readiness and regulatory pragmatism,” he concludes.