Smarter Ships: Automation, AI, and the New Strain on Seafarers

How automation, AI, and the decline of traditional watchkeeping are reshaping seafarer welfare

By Paul Morgan (gCaptain) – The modern ship has never been more advanced. Engine rooms now run in near silence, not because machinery has stopped, but because human presence has diminished. Bridges are dominated by integrated systems, predictive analytics, and decision-support software. Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept; it is embedded in voyage optimisation, maintenance planning, and operational control. Yet as ships become smarter, a critical question is emerging across the industry, what is happening to the people who once understood them instinctively?

For generations, seafaring was as much an art as it was a science. As an ex-marine engineer myself starting in the late 70’s, traditional watchkeeping was a hugely important part of my training. Before the widespread adoption of Unmanned Machinery Space operations (UMS), watchkeeping was a craft learned through immersion. Junior engineers were taught not just how systems worked, but how they behaved. They learned to recognise subtle changes, the shift in vibration of a running pump, the faint smell of overheating insulation, the barely perceptible change in exhaust note that hinted at combustion issues.

These were not skills taught solely in manuals or classrooms. They were passed down, watch by watch, from experienced engineers to cadets and junior officers. Over time, this built a deep, almost instinctive understanding of machinery. Engineers knew their ships in a way that extended beyond instrumentation. They felt them.

The introduction of UMS operations marked a fundamental shift. Engine rooms no longer required continuous physical presence, with monitoring systems and alarms taking over the role of watchkeepers. Initially, this was seen as a significant advancement, improving efficiency, reducing workload, and allowing crew to focus on planned maintenance rather than routine observation. But in replacing physical watchkeeping with remote monitoring, something intangible was lost.

The reliance on alarms has fundamentally altered how engineers interact with machinery. Instead of proactively identifying early signs of failure, engineers are increasingly reacting to system-generated alerts. The human senses, once the first line of defence, have been replaced by sensors and thresholds. While these systems are highly effective, they are not infallible. They operate within predefined parameters, meaning that anything outside those parameters, particularly slow-developing or unconventional faults, may go undetected until it is too late.

This shift has had a direct impact on both safety and welfare. The loss of continuous engagement with machinery reduces situational awareness, making it more difficult for engineers to build the deep familiarity that once came naturally. When something does go wrong, the response can be more reactive and, in some cases, less confident.

At the same time, the very systems designed to enhance safety have introduced a new and growing problem, alarm fatigue. Modern vessels are equipped with complex monitoring systems that generate alerts for a wide range of conditions. In theory, this provides early warning of potential issues. In practice, it often results in a constant stream of alarms, many of which are low priority or repetitive.

Engineers can be exposed to dozens of alarms during a single watch period, particularly on highly automated vessels. Over time, this leads to desensitisation. The brain, faced with continuous stimuli, begins to filter out what it perceives as noise. The danger is obvious. Critical alarms risk being missed, delayed, or not acted upon with the urgency required.

This environment creates a form of cognitive fatigue that is very different from the physical fatigue associated with traditional watchkeeping. In the past, engineers were physically active, moving through the engine room, engaging with equipment, and maintaining a constant sensory connection with their surroundings. Today, much of that activity has been replaced by monitoring screens and responding to alerts.

This “passive vigilance” is psychologically demanding. Maintaining high levels of attention in a largely automated environment can be more exhausting than physical work. It is a form of stress that builds quietly, often without being recognised, but with significant implications for performance and wellbeing.

The rise of artificial intelligence adds another layer to this evolving landscape. AI-driven systems are increasingly used for predictive maintenance, analysing vast amounts of data to identify patterns and forecast failures. While this represents a major step forward in operational efficiency, it also changes the role of the engineer.

Decision-making is no longer based solely on experience and observation. It is increasingly influenced by algorithmic recommendations. Engineers must interpret these outputs, assess their reliability, and decide whether to act on them. This introduces a new type of responsibility, one that requires trust in systems that may not always be fully understood.

The so-called “black box” nature of many AI systems can create uncertainty. When a system recommends shutting down a piece of equipment or flags a potential failure, the engineer must decide whether to trust the data or rely on their own judgement. For those who have not developed the deep, sensory understanding of machinery that previous generations possessed, this decision can be far more difficult.

Overlaying all of this is a growing sense of insecurity about the future. The development of autonomous vessels is no longer speculative. Trials are already underway, and while fully autonomous deep-sea shipping remains some way off, the direction of travel is clear. Fewer crew, increased shore-based control, and greater reliance on AI.

For seafarers, this raises fundamental questions. What is the long-term role of the engineer or deck officer in a world where ships can increasingly operate themselves? Even if full autonomy is decades away for certain vessel types, the perception that jobs may disappear is enough to create anxiety.

This psychological pressure is compounded by the nature of life at sea. Long periods away from home, limited social interaction, dry ships, and the inherent risks of the job already place significant strain on seafarers. Adding uncertainty about career longevity only intensifies that stress.

There is also a generational divide emerging. Younger seafarers, often more comfortable with digital technologies, may adapt more readily to automated systems. However, they may lack the depth of hands-on experience that traditional watchkeeping provided. Older seafarers, on the other hand, may possess that experience but struggle with the rapid pace of technological change.

This creates a potential gap in both competence and confidence. The industry risks producing a generation of operators who are highly skilled in managing systems but less confident in managing machinery itself. In normal operations, this may not present a problem. But in abnormal or emergency situations, where systems fail or behave unpredictably, the lack of foundational experience could have serious consequences.

Safety, often cited as a key benefit of automation, is therefore not as straightforward as it appears. While technology can reduce certain types of human error, it also introduces new risks, particularly during the transition phase where humans and machines must operate together. The challenge is not simply to implement advanced systems, but to ensure that the people using them remain competent, confident, and engaged.

Training will be critical in addressing this balance. It is no longer sufficient to train seafarers on how to operate systems. They must also understand how those systems work, their limitations, and how to respond when they fail. At the same time, there is a strong argument for preserving elements of traditional watchkeeping, even in highly automated environments.

Encouraging engineers to spend time in machinery spaces, to engage with equipment directly, and to develop their sensory awareness could help bridge the gap between old and new. It is not about rejecting technology, but about ensuring that it complements rather than replaces fundamental skills.

The maritime industry has always evolved. From sail to steam, from manual engines to electronic control, each transition has brought both challenges and opportunities. The current shift towards automation and AI is perhaps the most profound yet, because it directly affects not just how ships operate, but how seafarers perceive their role within that operation.

Seafarers remain central to global trade, responsible for moving the vast majority of the world’s goods. Their welfare is not just a human concern, but a critical factor in operational safety and efficiency. As ships become more advanced, the industry must ensure that the human element is not diminished.

Because in the end, a ship is not just a collection of systems and algorithms. It is a working environment shaped by the people who operate it. And if those people become disconnected, fatigued, or uncertain about their future, no amount of technology can fully compensate for what is lost.