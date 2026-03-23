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Strait of Hormuz tankers and a military helicopter

FILE PHOTO: For illustration purposes only. An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain Pushes UN Vote to Authorize Force in Strait of Hormuz

Reuters
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March 23, 2026
Reuters

By John Irish

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) – Bahrain has put forward a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would authorize countries to use “all necessary means” – diplomatic language for force – to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, according to a text seen by Reuters on Monday.

Diplomats said the draft text was backed by other Gulf Arab states and the United States, although they said it was unlikely to succeed. 

The move underscores mounting concern in the region that Iran could continue to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint that carries about a fifth of global oil supplies and underpins Gulf economies. 

Closing the Strait has been one of Iran’s main objectives.  Shipping through the waterway has ground to a near-?halt after Iran hit vessels in its conflict with the U.S. and Israel. 

The draft resolution calls Iran’s actions a threat to international peace and security.

The text would authorize countries, acting alone or through voluntary multinational naval coalitions, to use “all necessary means” in and around the Strait of Hormuz – including in the territorial waters of littoral states – to ensure passage and to prevent moves that block or interfere with international navigation.

The resolution also expresses the readiness to impose measures, including targeted sanctions. 

The Bahraini and U.S. missions at the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The draft text “demands that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and any attempt to impede lawful transit passage or freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.”

Two European and one Western diplomat said there was little prospect of such a resolution being adopted by the Security Council as Iran’s allies Russia and China were likely to veto the text if needed. 

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., Britain and France to be adopted by the 15-member body. 

The Russian and Chinese missions to the United Nations were not immediately available for comment.

However, the diplomats said France was also working on an alternative draft resolution that would seek a U.N. mandate once the situation had calmed.

Three U.S. officials have told Reuters that 2,500 Marines, along with the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and accompanying warships would deploy to the region, although they did not say what their role would be.

Two officials said there had been no decision on whether to send troops into Iran itself. Sources previously told Reuters that possible targets could include Iran’s coast or Kharg Island oil export hub. 

The resolution would be placed under Chapter Seven of the U.N. Charter, which allows the council to authorize actions ranging from sanctions to the use of force. 

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

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bahrain
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
united nations

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