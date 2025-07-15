Seamen’s Church Institute Hosts 2025 Mountain Challenge to Support Mariners

he Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) announces the return of its celebrated SCI Mountain Challenge, taking place September 25–28, 2025, at the scenic Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine. This unique biennial event unites maritime industry professionals, adventurers, and philanthropists in a three-day endurance competition designed to mirror the strength, resilience, and teamwork required of seafarers worldwide.

SCI President and Executive Director, the Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, shared: “Everyone who participates in the SCI Mountain Challenge brings with them a strong commitment to the maritime industry. While the event is filled with camaraderie and spirited competition, it’s also a vivid reminder, especially for those of us working on shore, of the mental and physical challenges mariners and seafarers face every day on the water.”

SCI’s Mountain Challenge event features teams of three, competing against other teams, by navigating a demanding wilderness course across rugged mountain terrain. Participants will hike, paddle, and complete surprise challenges over two days, combining physical fitness with problem-solving under pressure. As well, each team is also asked to raise a minimum of $3,500, with all proceeds benefiting SCI’s ongoing mission to provide pastoral care, legal advocacy, and education to mariners.

Performance is judged not only on athletic accomplishment but also on fundraising impact. The weekend begins with a check-in and welcome dinner, followed by two full days of competition, concluding with a celebratory awards ceremony and after-party on the final night.

Since its inception in 2013, the Mountain Challenge has become one of SCI’s premier events, attracting enthusiastic support from companies across the maritime, energy, and logistics sectors. Unlike traditional industry gatherings such as galas or dinners, the Mountain Challenge offers an informal, distinctive, and dynamic environment for professionals to come together. It’s an exceptional opportunity for team building, networking, forging meaningful connections, and showcasing a company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, all set against the backdrop of an invigorating and demanding adventure race. To register or learn more, visit scimountainchallenge.org

Founded in 1834, the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) stands as North America’s largest and most comprehensive service organization dedicated to mariners. Each year, SCI supports thousands of mariners and seafarers through a wide range of services, including chaplaincy, crisis response, legal advocacy, maritime training, and industry feasibility studies. With strategic locations in New York City, Newark, Paducah, Houston, and New Orleans, SCI’s mission extends across the full spectrum of the maritime world, from our nation’s inland waterways and coastal routes to the vast open seas. Wherever mariners face challenges, SCI is there to support and serve.?

Media Contact: [email protected]