gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,050 members

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland.REUTERS/David Gray

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Australia Opens Investigation Months After Giant Ore Carrier’s Engine Failure at Port Hedland

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 15, 2025

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has initiated an investigation into a propulsion failure incident involving the bulk carrier FMG Nicola that occurred at Port Hedland, Western Australia, in February.

The investigation was not launched immediately following the incident, as “reportable factual details about the incident were not provided to the ATSB.” It was only in July 2025 that the ATSB became aware of additional information, prompting follow-up inquiries with the port authority and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

According to the ATSB, the fully-laden FMG Nicola, a Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC) with capacity of 260,000 DWT, departed its berth at Port Hedland at 1400 local time on February 7, under the conduct of three harbor pilots with four tugs assisting. At 1442, one pilot departed while the others continued guiding the vessel through the harbor channel.

The incident occurred at 1516 as the ship approached a port turn through beacons 31 and 32. The ship’s main engine suddenly shut down, causing a complete loss of propulsion. The vessel veered off track and traveled dangerously close to the side of the channel. Port Hedland vessel traffic service was immediately contacted and directed three additional tugs to assist.

During the wait for additional support, the existing tugs managed to stabilize the ship’s movement. At 1524, approximately eight minutes after the failure, the main engine was successfully restarted. The additional tugs arrived and were secured by 1545, and the third pilot returned via helicopter to assist with navigating the remainder of the channel.

Following the incident, an inspection was conducted to check for water ingress, damage, and pollution, but no issues were identified. The ship resumed its voyage at 1806 after the pilots departed.

The ATSB has begun collecting evidence from relevant parties for its investigation.The bureau stated that “should a critical safety issue be identified at any time during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the operators of the ship and the port, and other relevant parties so that appropriate and timely safety action can be taken.”

A final report will be published once the investigation concludes.

Tags:

atsb
port hedland
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,050 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Trump Threatens New Sanctions on Russian Exports After Grace Period
News

Trump Threatens New Sanctions on Russian Exports After Grace Period

Trump outlines a tougher stance on Russia, conditioning peace talks on halting attacks and threatening sanctions on countries buying Russian oil. By Anastasiia Malenko, Steve Holland and Dan Peleschuk KYIV/WASHINGTON,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1228
European Commission Proposes Russian Oil Price Cap 15% Below Global Price
Shipping

European Commission Proposes Russian Oil Price Cap 15% Below Global Price

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Friday a floating price cap on Russian oil of 15% below the average market price of crude in the previous three months, EU diplomats said....

22 hours ago
Total Views: 328
vigor industrial
Defense

Saronic and Vigor Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group announced today a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the delivery of autonomous maritime capabilities while strengthening operational support for defense and commercial customers. The...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 850