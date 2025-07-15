Australia Opens Investigation Months After Giant Ore Carrier’s Engine Failure at Port Hedland

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has initiated an investigation into a propulsion failure incident involving the bulk carrier FMG Nicola that occurred at Port Hedland, Western Australia, in February.

The investigation was not launched immediately following the incident, as “reportable factual details about the incident were not provided to the ATSB.” It was only in July 2025 that the ATSB became aware of additional information, prompting follow-up inquiries with the port authority and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

According to the ATSB, the fully-laden FMG Nicola, a Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC) with capacity of 260,000 DWT, departed its berth at Port Hedland at 1400 local time on February 7, under the conduct of three harbor pilots with four tugs assisting. At 1442, one pilot departed while the others continued guiding the vessel through the harbor channel.

The incident occurred at 1516 as the ship approached a port turn through beacons 31 and 32. The ship’s main engine suddenly shut down, causing a complete loss of propulsion. The vessel veered off track and traveled dangerously close to the side of the channel. Port Hedland vessel traffic service was immediately contacted and directed three additional tugs to assist.

During the wait for additional support, the existing tugs managed to stabilize the ship’s movement. At 1524, approximately eight minutes after the failure, the main engine was successfully restarted. The additional tugs arrived and were secured by 1545, and the third pilot returned via helicopter to assist with navigating the remainder of the channel.

Following the incident, an inspection was conducted to check for water ingress, damage, and pollution, but no issues were identified. The ship resumed its voyage at 1806 after the pilots departed.

The ATSB has begun collecting evidence from relevant parties for its investigation.The bureau stated that “should a critical safety issue be identified at any time during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the operators of the ship and the port, and other relevant parties so that appropriate and timely safety action can be taken.”

A final report will be published once the investigation concludes.