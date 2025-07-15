gCaptain-logo
Breaking ground on a $365 million terminal expansion project at the ITS terminal at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach. The project to fill in a slip will create 19 acres of new land in the terminal. Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach Breaks Ground on $365 Million Terminal Expansion Project

Mike Schuler
July 15, 2025

International Transportation Service (ITS) has broken ground on a significant terminal expansion project at the Port of Long Beach that will substantially increase capacity and operational efficiency.

The $365 million project will create 19 acres of new land by filling an unneeded slip in the middle of the Pier G terminal. Additionally, ITS will construct a single, continuous wharf measuring 3,400 feet, allowing the simultaneous accommodation of two of the industry’s largest cargo ships.

“This investment by ITS will create benefits for decades to come with more cargo moving smoothly without delays and greater opportunities for waterfront labor – union jobs with good, dependable incomes,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero highlighted ITS’s environmental commitment, noting that the company “became our first to sign a green lease” nearly 20 years ago.

Located in the outer harbor, the ITS terminal is currently split by the south slip, which will be filled with approximately 2.5 million cubic yards of reused sediment from within the Harbor District and dredged materials from Newport Harbor. The project is expected to be completed in late 2028.

“This project strengthens America’s supply chain by investing in infrastructure the right way — using local labor and U.S.-made materials,” said ITS Long Beach CEO Kim Holtermand.” We’re not just preparing for the future — we’re building it here, at home.”

The expansion aligns with the Port’s Green Port Policy, established in 2005, which has implemented programs to improve environmental conditions while maintaining sustainable practices.

Container Shipping
port of long beach
