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Containership at the Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach Offers $1 Million Prize For First Methanol Bunkering

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 27, 2026

The Port of Long Beach is offering a $1 million prize to the first ocean-going vessel to complete a commercial-scale methanol bunkering operation at the Southern California gateway, marking one of the most aggressive U.S. port incentives yet aimed at accelerating the maritime industry’s shift toward lower-carbon fuels.

Approved this week by the Long Beach Harbor Commission, the new “Clean Fuel Bunkering Challenge” is designed to help jumpstart a North American methanol marine fuel market as shipowners increasingly invest in dual-fuel methanol vessels.

“We know the shipping industry is considering moving toward adopting methanol marine fuel for some great reasons – they want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. Today, we’re giving them 1 million more reasons to embrace clean fuels,” said Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba.

The challenge comes as major container carriers continue placing orders for methanol-capable ships, even as U.S. bunkering infrastructure remains limited compared to major Asian and European hubs.

The Port said the prize is intended to offset the higher cost of methanol bunkering, which it estimates at roughly $1.5 million per call versus about $1 million for conventional marine fuel. The additional funding is also expected to help cover operational planning, permitting, fuel supply coordination and safety procedures needed to conduct the first commercial-scale operation in San Pedro Bay.

Methanol has emerged as one of the shipping industry’s leading near-term fuel alternatives because it can significantly reduce sulfur oxides, particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions compared to conventional bunker fuel. The Port says methanol-powered ships can reduce sulfur oxide emissions by up to 95%, particulate matter by 90%, and nitrogen oxides by up to 50%.

Still, widespread adoption faces major hurdles, including fuel availability, higher costs, and ongoing debate over lifecycle emissions depending on how the methanol is produced.

The Port said several methanol-capable ships are already calling at Long Beach, but currently must depart using conventional fuel because methanol bunkering services are not yet available locally.

Officials also pointed to growing momentum abroad. Ports including Shanghai and Singapore have already developed commercial methanol bunkering capabilities and participate in Green Shipping Corridor initiatives tied to the San Pedro Bay port complex.

The methanol incentive is part of a broader clean shipping push by the Port of Long Beach, which plans additional updates to its Green Ship Incentive Program next year aimed at encouraging more low-emission vessel calls.

Tags:

methanol bunkering
methanol fuel
port of long beach

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