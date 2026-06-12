Port of Long Beach Posts Third-Busiest May on Record as Imports Surge 40%

The Port of Long Beach handled 842,030 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, marking its third-busiest May on record and a sharp rebound from the tariff-driven slowdown that weighed on cargo volumes a year ago.

The Southern California gateway reported a 31.7% increase in overall cargo volumes compared to May 2025, driven by a surge in imports as retailers continued to front-load shipments amid ongoing trade policy uncertainty.

Imports climbed 40% year-over-year to 418,851 TEUs, while exports increased 32.9% to 109,168 TEUs. Empty container movements rose 21.8% to 314,012 TEUs.

The strong performance partly reflects favorable comparisons with last year’s tariff-driven slowdown, when tariffs and trade uncertainty sharply reduced cargo volumes. In May 2025, Long Beach processed just 639,160 TEUs, an 8.2% decline from the previous year as importers pulled back shipments following the Trump administration’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements and subsequent disruptions to global trade flows.

ILWU Local 13 President Mario “Moe” Medina joined Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba in announcing the latest cargo figures.

Year-to-date, the port has handled 4,050,247 TEUs through the first five months of 2026, essentially matching last year’s pace and remaining on track with its busiest year on record. Volumes are up 0.2% compared to the same period in 2025.

The latest numbers align with forecasts from the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker, which projected stronger containerized imports during the first half of 2026 as retailers accelerate shipments ahead of potential tariff changes and rising transportation costs.

According to the June Global Port Tracker report, U.S. ports are benefiting from favorable comparisons to last year’s tariff-related slowdown, while many importers continue pulling cargo forward to avoid possible cost increases later this year.

“We have increased our outlook for June cargo volume as retailers bring forward their peak season cargo,” Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said in the report, citing concerns over higher shipping costs, fuel prices, and potential tariff changes.

The report projects U.S. container imports to remain elevated through June before softening later in the summer as inflation concerns and economic uncertainty weigh on demand.

While Long Beach’s May results suggest import activity remains resilient, industry forecasters continue to expect a more challenging environment in the second half of 2026. Global Port Tracker forecasts year-over-year declines in July, August, and September volumes at major U.S. ports as the effects of front-loading fade and retailers adjust inventories.

For Long Beach, the latest results mark a significant turnaround from the cargo declines experienced during the tariff disruptions of 2025 and reinforce expectations that the traditional peak shipping season may arrive earlier than usual this year.