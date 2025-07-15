gCaptain-logo
An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Egypt Delays Some LNG Imports as New Terminals Yet to Start

Bloomberg
July 15, 2025

By Anna Shiryaevskaya, Stephen Stapczynski and Ruth Liao

Jul 15, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Egypt is delaying some liquefied natural gas deliveries as its newest import facilities haven’t yet started operating.

A small number of cargoes due to arrive in July are being rescheduled for next month, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The delay is not expected to be material or recurring, they said.

The most populous Arab country has turned into a major LNG importer amid deteriorating domestic gas production and high consumption. Last month, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. agreed on large LNG deals with suppliers including Saudi Aramco, Trafigura Group and Vitol Group, with contracts starting as soon as July and lasting as long as two and a half years.

However, imports so far remain in line with recent months’ levels despite peak summer demand in the nation. Supplies have been coming in through the country’s only operational floating import terminal, the Hoegh Galleon vessel, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

Egypt has leased two more vessels for imports, Energos Power and Energos Eskimo. While the terminals have arrived in the country, and Egypt ordered expedited connection to the grid, they have not yet imported cargoes, according to the ship-tracking data.

Both new terminals won’t be ready to receive LNG until the end of July, another person with knowledge of the matter said, as the onshore portion of the equipment is not ready yet.

Egypt’s oil ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment. Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. declined to comment.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
Egypt
LNG
