gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,238 members

Aerial view of a container ship

Photo: Avigator Fortuner/Shutterstock

WTO: AI-Driven Trade, Frontloading Boosts Maritime Shipping in 2025 as New Tariffs Cloud 2026 Outlook

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 7, 2025

Global merchandise trade has exceeded expectations in the first half of 2025, with the World Trade Organization raising its growth forecast to 2.4% for the year, up significantly from its previous 0.9% August projection. However, the organization has simultaneously downgraded its 2026 outlook to just 0.5%, signaling potential challenges ahead for maritime shipping.

According to the WTO’s October 7 “Global Trade Outlook and Statistics” update, two key factors have driven the unexpected trade growth: the surge in AI-related products and inventory frontloading ahead of tariff implementations. Shipping volumes for AI components including semiconductors, servers, and telecommunications equipment jumped 20% year-on-year, accounting for nearly half of overall trade expansion.

The maritime industry has particularly benefited from this technology-driven demand, with the volume of world merchandise trade growing 4.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Dollar-value trade rose 6% during the same period, following a modest 2% increase in 2024.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted emerging market resilience as another positive factor, noting that “South-South trade grew 8% year-on-year, in value terms, in the first half of 2025, compared to 6% for world trade overall.”

For shipping companies, the report provides important regional insights. Asia and Africa are recording the strongest export volume growth in 2025, while North America and the Commonwealth of Independent States face declining exports. On the import side, African nations and Least Developed Countries are experiencing the fastest growth, contrasting with contracting North American imports.

The cooling outlook for 2026 stems primarily from the implementation of higher Trump administration tariffs in August 2025, which has already begun affecting trade flows. WTO economists warn that “rising input prices and a slowdown in trade shipments suggest inflation could increase in late 2025 as inventories shrink in tariff-affected, highly-exposed sectors.”

The maritime services sector faces a similar trajectory, with growth expected to slow from 6.8% in 2024 to 4.6% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026. Notably, transport services growth is projected to drop sharply from 4.5% in 2024 to just 2.5% in 2025, and further decline to 1.8% in 2026, directly impacting shipping companies.

Despite these challenges, Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that “trade resilience in 2025 is thanks in no small part to the stability provided by the rules-based multilateral trading system,” while cautioning that “today’s disruptions to the global trade system are a call to action for nations to reimagine trade.”

For maritime stakeholders, the report identifies sustained growth in AI-related goods and services as the primary upside potential for global trade over the medium term, potentially offsetting some of the anticipated headwinds from rising tariffs and trade restrictions.

Tags:

artificial intelligence
global trade
world trade organization
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,238 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows damage to the M/V Minervagracht following a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden
Shipping

Crew Member Dies Following Houthi Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship ‘Minervagracht’

Netherlands-based Spliethoff confirmed today that a crew member of the MV Minervagracht has died from critical injuries sustained during an attack in the Gulf of Aden last week. “It is...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 2175
COSCO Ship at port of long beach
News

CBP Shifts Compliance Burden to Operators as USTR Port Fees on Chinese Ships Loom

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has provided long-awaited details related to payments for the new vessel fees targeting Chinese maritime interests that take effect October 14. The fees, mandated under...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1223
Neoliner Origin departs the RMK Shipyard in Turkey for sea trials
Environment

NEOLINE’s Sail-Powered Cargo Ship Completes First Commercial Loading

NEOLINE’s innovative sail-powered cargo ship Neoliner Origin has successfully completed its first commercial loading operation, marking a significant milestone for wind-propelled maritime transport. The vessel made a strategic stopover in...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 2304