ONE Innovation Sets New Container Loading Record in Singapore

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has achieved a new milestone in container shipping as its vessel ONE Innovation set a new world record by loading 22,233 TEU — the highest loading ever recorded on any containership to date.

The vessel, one of six 24,000 TEU-class mega vessels in the ONE fleet, departed from Singapore and is currently en route to Felixstowe via the FE4 shipping route.

ONE Innovation, delivered in 2023 as the company’s first-ever 24,000-TEU class “Megamax” vessel, was built by Japan Marine United Corporation’s Kure Shipyard. The 400-meter-long ship features a capacity of up to 24,136 TEU, making it the largest vessel in ONE’s fleet.

This achievement surpasses ONE’s previous record set in December 2023, when the same vessel loaded 22,000 TEU during a port call in Singapore. Prior to that, the ONE Integrity had set a record with 21,954 laden TEUs in November 2023.

ONE Innovation serves on the Asia to Europe (FE3) service under the Premier Alliance, formerly known as THE Alliance. The vessel is the first of six new Megamax ships joining ONE’s fleet.

Ocean Network Express, formed in 2017 through the integration of the liner businesses of “K” LINE, MOL, and NYK, currently ranks as the world’s sixth-largest container carrier with a fleet of over 260 ships representing approximately 2 million TEU.