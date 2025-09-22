Genoa Dockers Walk Out as Italian Unions Protest Against Israel

ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Striking dockworkers blocked access roads to the port of Genoa in northern Italy on Monday, as part of protests against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Transport services also faced disruption and a number of schools across Italy were closed following strikes called by a group of unions in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In Genoa, in northwest Italy, some protesters waved the Palestinian flag during early morning gatherings around the port. Further down the coast in the Tuscan city of Livorno, an entrance to the port was blocked by protesting workers.

Italian dockworkers say they are seeking to prevent Italy from being used as a staging post for the transfer of arms and other supplies to Israel which is waging a war on Hamas in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance,” said Ricky, a protester in Genoa from a group called the Autonomous Port Workers’ Collective.

“We learn from them and try to do our part,” he added.

Demonstrations were planned for many Italian cities later on Monday.

Regional train services to Rome faced delays and cancellations because of the strikes but the Metro underground railway ran as normal. Most of the Metro lines in Milan, Italy’s financial capital, were also operating.

Airlines were not affected.

The right-wing Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a traditional supporter of Israel within Europe, but unease has grown inside the coalition in recent months over the relentless military campaign in Gaza.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini played down the impact of the protests that he said were organised by a far-left union group.

