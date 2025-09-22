gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,740 members

Genoa Dockers Walk Out as Italian Unions Protest Against Israel

Dockworkers take part in a strike near the port of Genoa as part of a nationwide "Let's Block Everything" protest in solidarity with Gaza, with activists also calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Genoa, Italy, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Minnella

Genoa Dockers Walk Out as Italian Unions Protest Against Israel

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 22, 2025
Reuters

ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Striking dockworkers blocked access roads to the port of Genoa in northern Italy on Monday, as part of protests against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Transport services also faced disruption and a number of schools across Italy were closed following strikes called by a group of unions in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In Genoa, in northwest Italy, some protesters waved the Palestinian flag during early morning gatherings around the port. Further down the coast in the Tuscan city of Livorno, an entrance to the port was blocked by protesting workers.

Italian dockworkers say they are seeking to prevent Italy from being used as a staging post for the transfer of arms and other supplies to Israel which is waging a war on Hamas in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance,” said Ricky, a protester in Genoa from a group called the Autonomous Port Workers’ Collective.

“We learn from them and try to do our part,” he added.

Demonstrations were planned for many Italian cities later on Monday.

Regional train services to Rome faced delays and cancellations because of the strikes but the Metro underground railway ran as normal. Most of the Metro lines in Milan, Italy’s financial capital, were also operating.

Airlines were not affected.

The right-wing Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a traditional supporter of Israel within Europe, but unease has grown inside the coalition in recent months over the relentless military campaign in Gaza.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini played down the impact of the protests that he said were organised by a far-left union group.

(Reporting by Roberto Mignucci and Angelo AmanteWriting by Keith Weir; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

dockworkers
israel-hamas war
italy
port strike
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,740 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial photo of the port of Long Beach
Ports

McCown: U.S. Container Imports Face Historic Decline as Tariff Effects Take Hold

The U.S. container shipping industry is heading toward what could be one of the most significant volume declines in its six-decade history, according to the latest analysis from shipping expert...

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 58
U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser docks at a naval base near the entrance to the Panama Canal
News

Maduro Writes Directly To Trump Calling For Venezuela-US Talks

By Bloomberg News Sep 21, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wrote directly to Donald Trump this month to call for talks with the US to defuse tensions.  In the letter...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1622
RoRo vessel whale fluke.Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia Reseach Via NOAA
Shipping

Nations Ratify First Global Treaty to Protect Ocean Life

By Todd Woody Sep 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –As climate impacts multiply, a landmark United Nations treaty to protect ocean lifewill go into effect in January. Sierra Leone and Morocco on Friday provided the final of the...

September 20, 2025
Total Views: 734