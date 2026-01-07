gCaptain-logo
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

The vessel tanker Bella 1 at Singapore Strait, after U.S. officials say the U.S. Coast Guard pursued an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, in this picture taken from social media on March 18, 2025. Hakon Rimmereid/via REUTERS

Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ Enters Arctic Waters As USCG Pursues, Russia Sends Submarine Escort 

Malte Humpert
January 7, 2026

The oil tanker formerly known as Bella 1, now sailing as the Marinera under a Russian flag, has pushed into the North Atlantic and above 60° N, a latitude commonly regarded as the boundary of the Arctic region, according to ship-tracking data and military sources. The vessel was around 200 nautical miles south of Iceland as of January 7. 

Its northerly trajectory has raised speculation that it may be headed towards Murmansk, the closest major Russian port from its current position. Murmansk is a key hub for Russian oil and gas activity and has been linked to departures of other vessels connected with the so-called “shadow fleet,” such as the tanker Hyperion

The Marinera became a flashpoint in late December after U.S. Coast Guard forces sought to board it in the Caribbean Sea on suspicion of transporting oil in violation of sanctions linked to Venezuela, Iran and other sanctioned entities. The ship refused boarding, fled into the Atlantic and adopted a Russian identity, complicating the legal basis for U.S. intervention under international maritime law. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia has dispatched a submarine and other naval assets to escort Marinera as it sails northward, a move that underscores Moscow’s determination to shield vessels it says are under its registry. The origin ports and specific designations of these Russian military assets remain unknown. 

Russian state media outlet RT released a video it says shows the Marinera being trailed by a Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard cutter, the largest cutter class in the U.S. fleet. However, neither the date nor the precise location of the footage can be independently confirmed, though the foggy conditions depicted are consistent with winter weather in the North Atlantic.

The U.S. is reportedly building up military and aviation assets in the United Kingdom and broader Europe ahead of a possible high-seas boarding or interdiction operation, sources told CBS News. Preparations include repositioning aircraft and Special Operations support elements in anticipation of a boarding attempt. 

For its part, Moscow has lodged diplomatic protests, demanding that the United States cease its pursuit and warning that attempts to board a vessel now flying the Russian flag could trigger a serious international incident. Analysts say the evolving situation highlights fractures in maritime law enforcement and the potential for confrontation on the high seas between nuclear-armed powers. 

U.S. assets have found it increasingly difficult to board the tanker as it fled from the Caribbean. At sea, Coast Guard cutters have limited helicopter range and few platforms capable of sustained pursuit, especially once the vessel steamed into open ocean waters. The initial refusal to allow boarding near Venezuela, where Marinera changed its identity and flag, effectively deferred any compliant boarding to a more remote and contested setting. 

The standoff comes as Washington has intensified enforcement against Venezuela’s oil exports under a broader sanctions and blockade strategy, designed to choke revenue flowing to the Venezuela government and its partners. The U.S. has already seized other sanctioned tankers in recent weeks as part of this campaign. 

As Marinera continues its transit into Arctic waters, a region of increasing strategic significance including the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to “acquire Greenland”, the U.S. and Russia appear poised for possible escalation in the North Atlantic. 

Tags:

arctic
Bella 1
greenland
Marinera
oil tanker
russia
USCG
venezuela
