gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,403 members

US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

The vessel tanker Bella 1 at Singapore Strait, after U.S. officials say the U.S. Coast Guard pursued an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, in this picture taken from social media on March 18, 2025. Hakon Rimmereid/via REUTERS

The Great Escape? U.S. Reportedly Weighing High-Seas Seizure of Fugitive Tanker

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 122
January 6, 2026

For more than two weeks, the oil tanker formerly known as Bella 1 has been on the run.

Now, as the vessel — hastily re-registered in Russia and renamed Marinera — pushes through winter seas in the North Atlantic, shipping and security circles are buzzing with a single question: will the United States finally move to seize it?

The rumors picked up steam this week after CBS News reported that U.S. officials are quietly weighing a high-risk boarding operation as the vessel steams past the UK, far from Venezuelan waters but closer to friendly ports capable of handling a captured VLCC.

The chase began December 20 when the U.S. Coast Guard attempted to board Bella 1 in the Caribbean. The tanker, sailing from Iran toward Venezuela to load crude, refused to comply and instead bolted into the open Atlantic.

American officials later said the vessel was flying a false flag at the time, making it effectively stateless under international law — a key detail that could allow U.S. forces to board without the consent of any flag state.

Rather than submit, the crew reportedly painted a crude Russian flag on the hull, radioed that they were now under Russian authority, and soon after appeared in Russia’s maritime register under a new name, Marinera, with Sochi listed as its home port.

Paint Job Politics: How One Tanker Turned a Sanctions Chase Into a US-Russia Showdown

According to the New York Times, Moscow wasn’t amused. Late on New Year’s Eve, Russian officials delivered a diplomatic note to the State Department and the White House Homeland Security Council asking the U.S. to halt its pursuit.

U.S. officials, however, have maintained that the ship’s last-minute reflagging doesn’t change the fact that it was operating without a legitimate flag when first approached. In their view, the tanker is still fair game.

This isn’t just another sanctions-dodging tanker. Bella 1 was formally blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury in June 2024 for its role in moving oil on behalf of networks tied to Hezbollah and Iran’s IRGC-Qods Force. Its registered owner was sanctioned under Executive Order 13224 — the U.S. government’s primary counter-terrorism authority.

TankerTrackers.com estimates the VLCC carried more than 20 million barrels of Iranian and Venezuelan crude between 2021 and 2025, much of it bound for China through a web of ship-to-ship transfers. United Against Nuclear Iran has long labeled the ship part of its “Ghost Armada.”

If Washington is looking to make an example of a shadow-fleet tanker, this one checks every box.

All eyes on the North Atlantic

Over the past several days, allied surveillance aircraft from the U.S., U.K. and Ireland have been tracking the tanker roughly 250 nautical miles west of Ireland. The vessel’s new Russian MMSI has yet to appear on any official database, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to its legal status.

No U.S. agency or officials have publicly has confirmed any plan to board the ship, but multiple reports say officials would prefer to capture the tanker intact rather than disable it — mirroring last month’s seizures of the Skipper and Centuries in the Caribbean.

A high-stakes decision

On paper, the case is straightforward: a stateless tanker with deep ties to terrorism financing and sanctions evasion is subject to interdiction.

In reality, boarding a ship now claiming Russian protection in the North Atlantic would carry serious diplomatic and operational risks — especially at a moment when Washington and Moscow are delicately engaged over Ukraine.

For the crew aboard the Marinera, one thing is already clear: they are being tracked closely. Whether that surveillance turns into the most dramatic high-seas seizure in years is a question that may soon be answered.

Tags:

bella 1 seizure
venezuela
venezuela sanctions
venezuela tanker blockade
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,403 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Ms. Laura DiBella of Florida is sworn in as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, January 6, 2026
News

DiBella Sworn In As Federal Maritime Commissioner

Laura DiBella, Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce, was sworn in today as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, marking the culmination of a four-month confirmation process that began...

3 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Shipping

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Come As Soon As Friday

The US Supreme Court scheduled Friday as an opinion day, indicating that date will be the first chance for a ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. 

4 hours ago
Total Views: 311
Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
News

Chevron Stands Alone as Venezuela’s Oil Exports Collapse

Venezuela was loading crude only for U.S. major Chevron CVX.N on Tuesday, while operations by state-run oil firm PDVSA to load cargoes for its main customers in China remained on hold for a fifth day, shipping data showed.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 583