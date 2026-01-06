DiBella Sworn In As Federal Maritime Commissioner

Laura DiBella, Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce, was sworn in today as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, marking the culmination of a four-month confirmation process that began with her nomination by President Trump last September.

Commissioner DiBella will serve a term expiring June 30, 2028, after being confirmed by the Senate on December 18, and formally appointed by the President on January 2, 2026. Her confirmation came alongside Stephen Carmel as Administrator of the Maritime Administration, with both processed through an en bloc vote after Republicans changed Senate rules to allow batch confirmations.

The new commissioner brings extensive maritime industry credentials to the five-member commission. Her background includes leadership roles as President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, Executive Director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association, and Port Director of the Port of Fernandina Ocean Highway and Port Authority. DiBella also serves as an attorney at Adams & Reese.

“Commissioner DiBella brings her economic development knowledge, business management skills, and maritime industry experience to the FMC,” the Commission stated in its announcement. “The FMC welcomes Commissioner DiBella and looks forward to her service on the Commission.”

DiBella’s appointment fills a vacancy left by Louis Sola, whose term expired and who departed the Commission at the end of June following his resignation announcement earlier that month. Sola, who was originally nominated by President Trump in 2018 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, had been named Chairman on January 20, 2025, following Trump’s second inauguration.

In his departure letter, Sola reflected on his tenure: “Serving our Nation in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime. I have had the privilege of helping safeguard the integrity of the U.S. maritime industry, bringing greater transparency to port operations, and overseeing a supply chain that moves more than $5 trillion in goods annually.”

The FMC consists of five commissioners appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate for staggered five-year terms, with one commissioner designated by the President to serve as Chairman and act as the agency’s administrative head. DiBella was nominated alongside Robert Harvey of Florida, who was nominated for a term expiring June 30, 2029, to replace Carl Whitney Bentzel.

DiBella earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida.