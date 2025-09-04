gCaptain-logo
Trump Administration Nominates New Federal Maritime Commissioners Amid Leadership Transition

FILE PHOTO: An American flag flutters over a ship and shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, in San Pedro California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 299
September 4, 2025

The White House has nominated Laura DiBella of Florida and Robert Harvey of Florida to serve as Federal Maritime Commissioners, according to nominations sent to the Senate. These appointments come two months after former FMC Chairman Louis Sola departed from the Commission.

DiBella, an attorney at Adams & Reese and Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce, has been nominated for a term expiring June 30, 2028, replacing Louis Sola, whose term recently expired. Her extensive background includes serving as President of Business Development at FloridaCommerce, President/CEO at Enterprise Florida, and Executive Director of Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

Harvey has been nominated for a term expiring June 30, 2029, replacing Carl Whitney Bentzel, whose term also expired. He currently serves as General Counsel for Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI), Executive Director of Florida Opportunity Fund, Inc. (“FOF”), and the Executive Director of Florida Development Finance Corporation (“FDFC”). Prior joining these entities, Harvey was a Founding Partner of the law firm Jenks & Harvey LLP in West Palm Beach, specializing in securities litigation, arbitration, and regulation. He currently chairs the 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission for Palm Beach County, initially appointed by Governor Rick Scott in 2015 and reappointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2019 and 2023. Harvey began his career with the United States Navy, serving on active duty from 1987-1990 as a Navy Judge Advocate and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney before entering private practice in Chicago.

The nominations follow Sola’s departure at the end of June, after announcing his resignation earlier in the month. The Chairman position has remained vacant since his exit.

“Serving our Nation in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sola said in his departure letter. “I have had the privilege of helping safeguard the integrity of the U.S. maritime industry, bringing greater transparency to port operations, and overseeing a supply chain that moves more than $5 trillion in goods annually.”

Originally nominated by President Trump in 2018 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, Sola was named Chairman on January 20, 2025, following Trump’s second inauguration.

The FMC consists of five commissioners appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate for staggered five-year terms. One commissioner is designated by the President to serve as Chairman, acting as the agency’s administrative head.

The Senate will now consider these nominations as part of its advice and consent role.

