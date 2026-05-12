Bing, Bing, Gone: Is Trump Underestimating Iran’s Fast Attack Craft?

President Donald Trump’s latest social media bravado about Iranian “fast attack ships” may play well online, but maritime security experts and even the U.S. military’s own assessments suggest the threat posed by Iran’s swarm-boat tactics is far more serious than the memes imply.

The White House on Tuesday amplified a stylized image shared by Trump depicting U.S. forces destroying Iranian “fast boats” and aircraft with futuristic laser weapons under the caption: “Bing, Bing, GONE!!!” But for decades, the U.S. Navy has treated those same vessels as one of the most dangerous asymmetric threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

The issue is not whether the U.S. Navy can destroy individual boats—it unquestionably can. The challenge is that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) was never designed to defeat the United States in a conventional naval battle.

Trump has repeatedly claimed during the conflict that Iran’s navy was effectively destroyed, at one point saying “all 32 are at the bottom of the ocean” and later calling it the “largest elimination of a foreign navy” since World War II. But the IRGCN’s strength was never centered on a handful of advanced warships. Instead, it lies in hundreds of small, inexpensive fast attack craft designed to swarm larger vessels and disrupt operations in the confined waters of the Persian Gulf.

The force was built to exploit geography, overwhelm defenses through swarm tactics, and create persistent uncertainty in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

An earlier Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of Iran’s military power describes the IRGC Navy’s doctrine as emphasizing “speed, mobility, large numbers, surprise, and survivability,” specifically exploiting the shallow and confined waters of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

The DIA report states that IRGCN units train to conduct hit-and-run attacks against larger naval vessels using swarms of small boats combined with coastal missiles, naval mines, and maritime special operations forces.

The report also notes that the IRGC Navy is the primary operator of Iran’s hundreds of fast attack craft and fast inshore attack craft — platforms that have formed the backbone of its asymmetric naval doctrine since the 1980s.

That doctrine has shaped U.S. naval planning in the Gulf for decades.

Iranian fast attack craft are inexpensive, difficult to track in crowded shipping lanes, and capable of rapidly massing around commercial or military vessels. Even lightly armed boats can create operational problems if they force warships to maneuver, trigger defensive responses, or raise uncertainty for commercial shipping companies and insurers.

That distinction matters because Iran’s goal is not necessarily to sink a U.S. destroyer. It is to complicate maritime traffic, pressure shipping trades, raise insurance costs, and create enough instability to undermine confidence in freedom of navigation.

And despite repeated claims from Washington that Iran’s naval capabilities have been severely degraded, commercial shipping patterns suggest operators remain unconvinced the threat has disappeared.

President Trump’s recent posts followed earlier Truth Social comments from April seemingly dismissing the threat from Iran’s fast attack craft capability.

“What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat,” Trump wrote in an April 13 post.

Critically, the threat also extends well beyond small boats. Iran and its regional proxies have increasingly combined swarm tactics with drones, missiles, and unmanned surface vessels — an approach seen repeatedly during the Red Sea crisis, where Iranian-backed Houthi forces used one-way attack drones, anti-ship missiles, and drone boats to disrupt commercial shipping and force major carriers to reroute around Africa.

Analysts say those operations effectively demonstrated how relatively cheap these systems can pressure global trade routes without defeating a superior navy outright.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below pre-war norms, while war-risk premiums and security concerns continue to weigh on shipping activity across the region.

Trump’s laser-themed meme also oversimplifies the state of directed-energy weapons themselves.

The U.S. Navy has spent years developing shipboard laser systems such as HELIOS specifically to counter drones and fast inshore attack craft. But congressional and Navy reports repeatedly caution that the technology still faces operational limitations.

A Congressional Research Service report on Navy shipboard lasers from January notes that lasers can generally engage only one target at a time and remain vulnerable to saturation attacks — precisely the type of swarm scenario Iran’s naval doctrine is designed to create.

The CRS report also highlights environmental challenges unique to maritime operations, including water vapor, atmospheric turbulence, smoke, salt particles, and thermal blooming, all of which can degrade laser performance in Persian Gulf conditions.

Senior Navy leaders themselves have publicly cautioned against overselling the technology.

Earlier this year, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby said he was “not ready to go all in yet” on shipboard lasers, while Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Navy should be “embarrassed” that directed-energy weapons have not yet matured into a dependable operational capability.

That does not mean lasers are ineffective. It means the Pentagon itself still views the technology as evolving rather than revolutionary.

The broader risk for Washington may be the growing disconnect between political messaging and operational reality.

Trump’s posts portray Iran’s fast attack craft as almost comically irrelevant. But the U.S. military’s own assessments continue to describe them as a credible asymmetric threat capable of disrupting one of the world’s most important shipping lanes — even if they cannot win a conventional naval battle.

And if the Hormuz crisis has shown anything, it’s that disruption alone can reshape global shipping.