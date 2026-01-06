gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,403 members

Oil tanker on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia

An oil tanker sails on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia/File Photo

Chevron Sends 11 Tankers to Venezuela as U.S. Enforces Oil Blockade

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 6, 2026

By Lucia Kassai (Bloomberg) — A small fleet of ships booked by Chevron Corp. is sailing to Venezuela as the company emerges as the only exporter of the country’s oil following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. 

Chevron is poised to export more Venezuelan oil this month than last, with at least 11 ships scheduled to arrive in the Venezuelan government-controlled ports of Jose and Bajo Grande, according to preliminary data compiled by Bloomberg. 

All eyes are on the Houston-based company to see if it will begin shipping out more Venezuelan crude after US President Donald Trump said he wanted “total access” to the country’s vast reserves. Chevron is the only Western firm allowed to produce and export crude oil in Venezuela amid American sanctions and it operates under a license granted by the Treasury Department. It is responsible for nearly 25% of the nation’s production and oversees the crude through delivery to fuel-makers in the US Gulf and East Coast markets. 

“Chevron remains focused on the safety and wellbeing of our employees, as well as the integrity of our assets. We continue to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chevron continues to load oil as at least 12 vessels bound for Venezuela turned away under heavy US military presence in the Caribbean to enforce a blockade on outgoing oil. Two tankers used in the transport of sanctioned crude were caught in the US naval blockade. The US is now chasing a third tanker known as Marinera, or Bella 1, CBS News reported

Some vessels of the dark fleet were able to safely leave Venezuela over the weekend, right after US forces captured Maduro, according to TankerTrackers.com. At least 4 tankers, and maybe as many as 16, got through the blockade, it said, without providing the names of the vessels. Tankers of the shadow fleet typically turn off or spoof their transponders to disguise their location. 

Dark Mode Exodus: Sanctioned Venezuelan Tankers Slip Past U.S. Oil Blockade

The 11 Chevron-chartered vessels scheduled to arrive in January would be the highest since October when 12 tankers loaded. In December, 9 tankers loaded oil, data shows, a figure that includes Chevron shipments and oil seized by the US government. Overall, the volume of the 11 tankers amounts to 152,000 barrels a day of oil, up from roughly 123,000 barrels a day loaded for the US in December. 

One of the 11 ships has already loaded and two others are currently docked, vessel movements tracked by Bloomberg show. All the oil goes to refineries in the US, including Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp.  

The oil major is hauling away more oil, helping to ease a domestic glut caused by export backlogs under the naval blockade. Unless Chevron takes away more oil, the country’s state oil agency, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, may need to start shutting in wells. Production could slump to 600,000 barrels a day by next month, Kpler Ltd said. 

Trump is banking that oil companies will step in with big investments to revive production in Venezuela after years of corruption and neglect ravaged output, though crude producers are likely to proceed cautiously. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright plans to talk this week with oil-industry executives.

Venezuelan oil exports — measured by ship loadings — fell to a 17-month low in December amid the naval blockade designed to clamp down on its illicit oil trade.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

chevron venezuela exports
venezuela
venezuela sanctions
venezuela tanker blockade
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,403 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Ms. Laura DiBella of Florida is sworn in as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, January 6, 2026
News

DiBella Sworn In As Federal Maritime Commissioner

Laura DiBella, Florida’s first female Secretary of Commerce, was sworn in today as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, marking the culmination of a four-month confirmation process that began...

8 minutes ago
Total Views: 19
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
News

The Great Escape? U.S. Reportedly Weighing High-Seas Seizure of Fugitive Tanker

For more than two weeks, the oil tanker formerly known as Bella 1 has been on the run. Now, as the vessel — hastily re-registered in Russia and renamed Marinera — pushes through winter...

34 minutes ago
Total Views: 122
U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Shipping

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Come As Soon As Friday

The US Supreme Court scheduled Friday as an opinion day, indicating that date will be the first chance for a ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. 

5 hours ago
Total Views: 316