Nordic Alliance Confronts Trump’s Greenland Ambitions as Arctic Security Tensions Escalate

Five Nordic nations have issued a unified rebuke to renewed American territorial ambitions in the Arctic, asserting that decisions about Greenland rest solely with Denmark and Greenland as President Trump escalates rhetoric about acquiring the world’s largest island.

In a joint statement released January 6, the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden emphasized their collective commitment to preserving security and stability in the Arctic region while pointedly reinforcing that “matters concerning Denmark and Greenland are for Denmark and Greenland to decide alone.”

The statement came in direct response to an earlier declaration by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told media that “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.” Leavitt added that “utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief’s disposal.”

The Nordic ministers’ response stressed that Arctic security “rests on respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the inviolability of borders.” The statement noted that Denmark, including Greenland, is a founding NATO member with historical close cooperation with the United States on Arctic security through the 1951 Defence Agreement, which “offers opportunities for increased security cooperation.”

A separate statement from seven major European powers—including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Denmark—reinforced the message with even stronger language. “These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them,” the statement read, emphasizing that “Greenland belongs to its people.”

Trump’s interest in Greenland extends beyond recent statements. As president-elect in January 2025, he made his intentions clear, viewing territorial expansion as a way to create a lasting legacy.

The strategic value of Greenland to both American and global interests is considerable. The island holds valuable oil, gas and mineral reserves, sits close to Arctic shipping routes, and hosts the northernmost U.S. military base. Its location makes it strategically significant for ballistic missile early-warning systems, as the shortest route from Europe to North America runs through the Arctic.

Trump first raised the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2017, becoming more serious about it in 2019 before being publicly rebuffed by Denmark. The ambition is not without historical precedent—President Harry Truman’s administration made a secret bid to acquire Greenland for $100 million in 1946, which Denmark quietly rejected.

The Nordic ministers’ statement underscored their collective military preparedness, noting they have “substantially increased our investments in Arctic security and we are ready to do even more in close consultation with the United States and other NATO allies.” They also expressed support for NATO increasing its presence and vigilance in the region.

Denmark has consistently maintained that Greenland is not for sale, despite the island’s 57,000 residents now governing their own domestic affairs after centuries of Danish control. The current diplomatic tension adds another layer to what has become an increasingly contested Arctic theater, with Russia and China aggressively expanding their influence in the region.