Copenhagen to Host the Global Maritime Community for the 2026 World Maritime Forum

MAYREC

January 7, 2026

Copenhagen is once again preparing to serve as a global focal point for maritime innovation and cooperation as the World Maritime Forum returns on February 17–18, 2026. The event will take place at the Bella Sky Conference and Event Center, Denmark’s largest and most technologically advanced conference venue.

Taking place under the theme “One event. World of maritime,” the 2026 edition is expected to be the most ambitious and forward-looking in the forum’s history.

More than 800 senior maritime decision-makers, including shipowners, operators, port authorities, technology providers, classification societies, regulators, and government representatives, will gather to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and innovations shaping the future of global shipping.

A Powerful Two-Day Program

At the heart of the forum is a strong lineup of 12 expert-led panel discussions, each addressing critical topics driving the maritime transition:

  • Scaling Maritime Decarbonization: What’s Proven, What’s Still Experimental
  • Alternative Fuels & Bunkering Infrastructure: From Fuel Choices to Supply Chains
  • The Invisible Enemy: Cyber Threats Sabotaging Global Fleets
  • From Crew Crisis to a Sustainable Future: Welfare, Skills & Collaboration
  • The Nuclear Option: Maritime’s Ultimate Game-Changer?
  • Innovation Meets Resistance: Cracking the Code of Shipowner Adoption — and Unlocking Real Fleet Solutions
  • Decarbonization Finance, Carbon Markets & Regulatory Mechanisms
  • Beyond Compliance: Maritime ESG and the Social License to Operate
  • The Digital Race: Front-Runners and Followers in Maritime Transformation
  • Trusting the Machine: Artificial Intelligence in Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance
  • Building the Decarbonized Vessel: Technology Readiness, Integration & Deployment
  • Autonomous Fleets: Who Will Be in Charge When No One’s on Board?

The agenda will also include two high-level one-on-one conversations, providing strategic perspectives on the industry’s long-term outlook and the evolving geopolitical landscape:

  • Visions 2040+: Maritime Futures in an Era of Radical Change
  • From Shadow Fleets to Open Conflict: The Geopolitics of Maritime Risk

Networking, Technology, and Collaboration

In parallel with the conference program, attendees will gain access to a large exhibition area featuring more than 50 exhibitors, showcasing the latest technologies, services, and sustainable maritime solutions. Participants will be able to explore advancements in artificial intelligence, alternative fuels, and next-generation fleet systems, while connecting with stakeholders from across the global maritime value chain.

The first day will conclude with a gala cocktail reception, offering an informal and engaging environment for networking and discussion.

Setting a New Standard for Industry Collaboration

With its forward-looking agenda, influential speakers, dynamic exhibition, and extensive networking opportunities, the World Maritime Forum 2026 is set to establish a new benchmark for international maritime events, further strengthening Copenhagen’s position as a global hub for maritime transformation.

World Maritime Forum

  • Dates: February 17-18, 2026.
  • Venue: AC Bella Sky Convention Center.
  • Address: Martha Christensens Vej 10 – Entrance 3, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.
  • Website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/.
  • Organizer: IGGS Group
  • Event video: Previous World Maritime Forum
  • References: https://iggs-group.com/references/

