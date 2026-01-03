gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,586 members

Second Shadow Tanker Off Venezuela Reflags to Russia, Testing U.S. Seizure Policy

Product tanker Hyperion (formerly NS Power) in the Arctic. (Source: War Sanctions)

Second Shadow Tanker Off Venezuela Reflags to Russia, Testing U.S. Seizure Policy

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
January 3, 2026

The oil tanker Hyperion has reflagged to the Russian registry in what analysts say is a calculated move to shield the vessel from potential U.S. seizure, marking the second known case of a shadow fleet tanker adopting the Russian flag after a similar switch by the Bella 1, later renamed Marinera.

The maneuver underscores a new front in the long-running cat-and-mouse game between Western sanctions enforcement and a sprawling shadow fleet that moves sanctioned crude and oil products across the globe.

Hyperion’s reflagging follows the earlier case of Bella 1, which switched to the Russian flag and was renamed Marinera, setting a precedent that shipowners and traders are now watching closely. If left unchallenged, the tactic could offer a roadmap for hundreds of vessels seeking to avoid interdiction.

“If the U.S. Coast Guard does not take action against [Bella 1], then the big risk is that another 1,475 tankers worldwide will be able to use this scenario as a template for their next moves,” said Samir Madani of TankerTrackers.com, an online service that monitors and reports on the global shadow fleet.

The development comes as more than six dozen tankers, many of them fully laden, are reported to be waiting in or near Venezuelan waters. Analysts say reflagging to Russia could become the next playbook for vessels seeking to escape seizure by U.S. authorities, particularly as enforcement patterns evolve.

Hyperion is notable not only for its reflagging but also for its trading history. The vessel appears to be the first to directly link Russia’s Arctic shipping routes with the illicit Venezuelan oil and refined product trade. In December, Hyperion loaded a cargo of naphtha in Murmansk, a key Russian Arctic port, and delivered it to Venezuela, according to shipping data reviewed by analysts.

AIS track of Hyperion through January 3. (Source: MagicPort Maritime Intelligence)

After discharging in Venezuela, the tanker sailed onward to Cartagena, Colombia, a move that may have been designed to facilitate a change of flag. Maritime law prohibits vessels from changing flag while at sea during a voyage, making a port call a necessary step in the process.

The reflagging itself occurred on Dec. 24, when Hyperion switched its registration from Gambia, which analysts say was a false or nominal flag, to Russia. Around the same time, the vessel’s ownership and management were reassigned to New Fleet Ltd, a company based in St. Petersburg, Russia. That corporate change took effect on Dec. 22, according to registry data.

Since completing the switch, Hyperion has continued its voyage and has now reached the Atlantic Ocean, passing south of Barbados. Its safe transit suggests the vessel has, at least for now, avoided U.S. attention or seizure.

The episode adds to uncertainty over how Washington will respond to future cases, particularly against the backdrop of shifting political dynamics. The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has raised questions about whether the United States will maintain, scale back, or intensify seizures of vessels operating in or around Venezuelan waters, according to analysts.

For now, Hyperion’s escape may embolden other operators. If reflagging to Russia proves an effective shield, experts warn it could significantly complicate sanctions enforcement at sea and expand the reach of the shadow fleet at a time when global scrutiny of illicit oil trade is already under strain.

Tags:

dark fleet
Maduro
oil tanker
russia
shadow fleet
US Navy
venezuela
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,586 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
Shipping

Ships With Russian Oil Signal India’s Reliance Plant As Destination

(Bloomberg) –At least three tankers carrying Russian crude are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.’s plant on India’s west coast as their next destination, after the refiner restarted some purchases for domestic...

29 minutes ago
Total Views: 89
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
Shipping

More Venezuela-Bound Oil Ships U-Turn Amid US Blockade

By Bloomberg News Jan 2, 2026 (Bloomberg) –More oil tankers are turning away from Venezuela as the US threatens to seize vessels transporting oil that helps fund the regime of President...

56 minutes ago
Total Views: 110
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela's western state of Zulia
News

Paint Job Politics: How One Tanker Turned a Sanctions Chase Into a US-Russia Showdown

A rusting oil tanker and a can of paint have just sparked the most surreal maritime standoff of the decade. Paul Morgan (gCaptain) – For nearly two weeks, American forces...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1735