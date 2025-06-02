gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,990 members

Drone docking station

Aker Solutions has installed a drone docking station offshore and built the infrastructure required to support it. Photo courtesy Aker Solutions

Norway Takes Drone Inspections of Offshore Oil Platform to a New Level

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 2, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

A major Norwegian oil field is taking the industry’s use of drones for safety inspections to a new level, with a permanently installed aircraft that’s operated remotely from the shore. 

From a control room in Norway’s oil capital of Stavanger, pilots are performing drone inspections of the Edvard Grieg platform some 180 kilometers out at sea. The technology is a step toward fully autonomous inspections, requiring fewer workers to be sent offshore, according to its operator Aker Solutions ASA.

Flights inspecting oil and gas infrastructure are nothing new. Regulators and companies around the world have for years sent aircraft to check for issues with infrastructure and to monitor leaks and spewing emissions. Drones have been used for years in oil fields from the US to the UK.

Inspection Engineer piloting the drone from an operation room in Stavanger, Norway.
Inspection Engineer piloting the drone from an operation room in Stavanger, Norway. Photo courtesy Aker Solutions

Edvard Grieg, operated by Aker BP ASA, is different because it has a permanent docking station for a drone, which can examine a platform’s structural integrity, or monitor for emissions and leaks, by streaming live footage back to the control room onshore, the company said. Data from the drone’s sensors are recorded and downloaded for artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze.

“Instead of having a crew carry it on board the platform, then do the job, then take it back home again,” the drone is always there, Joachim Hovland, head of drones and robotics at Aker Solutions, said in an interview. “We don’t need to mobilize humans to go offshore” to inspect the platform.

Norway has been working to clear the airspace over North Sea rigs for drone use up and down its coast. Eventually, Aker Solutions sees a time when the unmanned aircraft will fly on their own without being steered by remote pilots. 

Humans would pre-program flight paths for the inspections and one pilot would observe several drones at the same time. Not too many at once, “because it needs to be done safely,” senior vice president Anja Dyb said. “But that has a significant scaling opportunity as well.”

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Aker
norway
offshore oil and gas
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,990 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph
Offshore

U.S. Coast Guard Releases Footage of Titan Sub’s Final Moments

The U.S. Coast Guard has released footage documenting the final moments of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, capturing the instant the vessel was lost during its descent to the Titanic wreck site....

May 23, 2025
Total Views: 7238
Illustration of Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind farms
Offshore

Equinor and Polenergia Secure €7.2 Billion Financing for Major Polish Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor and Polenergia have reached financial close on their Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind projects, securing over €6 billion in project financing. The joint venture partners, with equal...

May 23, 2025
Total Views: 349
Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.
Offshore

U.S. Launches First Deep-Sea Mineral Lease Evaluation in 30 Years Near American Samoa

The Department of Interior has initiated its first mineral lease sale evaluation in over 30 years, targeting deep-sea critical minerals in waters offshore American Samoa. This groundbreaking move comes as...

May 21, 2025
Total Views: 1816