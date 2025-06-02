USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group Returns After Extended Deployment Marked by Major Combat Operations

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has returned to Norfolk, Virginia, following an eight-month deployment that included extensive combat operations in the Middle East and exercises with NATO allies.

The strike group, which departed in September 2024, included the carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), cruiser USS Gettysburg, and destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham, along with Carrier Air Wing 1.

During its deployment, the strike group conducted significant combat operations, including a major airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on February 1, delivering 124,000 pounds of ordnance. In March, the group spearheaded Operation Rough Rider, launching Tomahawk missiles and precision airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen for over 50 days.

“Throughout this deployment, our aviators showed immense proficiency and professionalism while striking Houthi targets across Yemen and defending the strike group and merchant vessels from threats,” said Capt. Leslie Mintz, commander of CVW-1.

The deployment also faced significant challenges, including the loss of three F/A-18 Super Hornets – one in a friendly fire incident, another during evasive maneuvers against Houthi missiles, and a third in a landing accident. The carrier also suffered structural damage following a collision with a Panamanian merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt.

Originally planned as a six-month deployment, the mission was extended to 251 days due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. The strike group’s activities included extensive operations in both European and Middle Eastern waters, with port calls to multiple NATO allies including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Spain, France, Croatia, and Greece.

“These warrior Sailors demonstrated superb grit for more than eight months,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman. “Even in the face of significant challenges, they persevered, never giving up when their nation needed them”.

The deployment’s statistics are notable: over 13,000 sorties, 25,000 flight hours, and more than 240,000 nautical miles sailed.