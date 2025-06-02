gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,990 members

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). U.S. Navy Photo

USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group Returns After Extended Deployment Marked by Major Combat Operations

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 2, 2025

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has returned to Norfolk, Virginia, following an eight-month deployment that included extensive combat operations in the Middle East and exercises with NATO allies.

The strike group, which departed in September 2024, included the carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), cruiser USS Gettysburg, and destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham, along with Carrier Air Wing 1.

During its deployment, the strike group conducted significant combat operations, including a major airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on February 1, delivering 124,000 pounds of ordnance. In March, the group spearheaded Operation Rough Rider, launching Tomahawk missiles and precision airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen for over 50 days.

“Throughout this deployment, our aviators showed immense proficiency and professionalism while striking Houthi targets across Yemen and defending the strike group and merchant vessels from threats,” said Capt. Leslie Mintz, commander of CVW-1.

The deployment also faced significant challenges, including the loss of three F/A-18 Super Hornets – one in a friendly fire incident, another during evasive maneuvers against Houthi missiles, and a third in a landing accident. The carrier also suffered structural damage following a collision with a Panamanian merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt.

Originally planned as a six-month deployment, the mission was extended to 251 days due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. The strike group’s activities included extensive operations in both European and Middle Eastern waters, with port calls to multiple NATO allies including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Spain, France, Croatia, and Greece.

“These warrior Sailors demonstrated superb grit for more than eight months,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman. “Even in the face of significant challenges, they persevered, never giving up when their nation needed them”.

The deployment’s statistics are notable: over 13,000 sorties, 25,000 flight hours, and more than 240,000 nautical miles sailed.

Tags:

U.S. Navy
USS Truman
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,990 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

UK to Expand Submarine Fleet in Shift to ‘Warfighting Readiness’
Defense

UK to Expand Submarine Fleet in Shift to ‘Warfighting Readiness’

Britain will expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet as part of a defense review to be published on Monday that is designed to prepare the country to fight a modern war and counter the threat from Russia.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 334
US Navy warship and US Merchant Marine tanker underway at sea
Defense

U.S. Maritime Power in Decline: New Report Reveals Critical National Security Risks

A new report released today by the Open Markets Institute paints a dire picture of America’s diminishing maritime capabilities, highlighting unprecedented risks to national security and economic independence. Transportation policy...

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 3914
Ukrainian coast guard patrols the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Defense

EU Unveils Black Sea Maritime Security Strategy Amid Escalating Threats

The European Union has announced a new strategic initiative for the Black Sea region, with maritime security and connectivity at its forefront. The strategy introduces a dedicated Black Sea Maritime...

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 627