Offshore Lease Bidding Falls Off a Cliff in Trump’s Second ‘Big Beautiful’ Gulf Sale

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) generated $46.98 million in high bids at its latest offshore oil and gas auction Wednesday, marking a sharp drop in industry participation compared with the program’s inaugural sale late last year.

Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 2 (BBG2) attracted 38 bids from 13 companies covering 25 blocks across approximately 141,000 acres in federal waters of the Gulf of America.

Despite the participation of several major operators, the results represent a sharp decline from the first sale under the program in December 2025. Lease Sale BBG1 generated $279.4 million in high bids for 181 blocks, with 30 companies submitting 219 bids totaling $371.9 million.

The bidders included a mix of major international oil companies and smaller independent Gulf operators. Companies submitting bids included Chevron U.S.A., BP Exploration & Production, Shell Offshore, Talos Energy, Beacon Offshore Energy, Houston Energy, Arena Energy, and several private exploration firms, according to BOEM’s preliminary bid list.

Most winning bids were concentrated in established deepwater producing areas, particularly tracts in the Mississippi Canyon, Green Canyon, and Walker Ridge planning areas, reflecting continued industry focus on proven Gulf basins rather than frontier exploration acreage.

BOEM had proposed making roughly 80 million acres available in the BBG2 auction—about 15,000 unleased blocksacross the Western, Central, and portions of the Eastern Gulf planning areas. Only a small fraction of those tracts ultimately received bids.

The leasing program forms part of the Trump administration’s offshore energy expansion following passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which mandates 30 Gulf lease sales and six Alaska Cook Inlet auctions over the coming decades.

The Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf spans roughly 160 million acres and is estimated to hold nearly 30 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and more than 54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The latest auction comes as oil markets surge amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Shipping disruptions and security threats around the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of global oil supply, have pushed crude prices sharply higher in recent days.

Despite the stronger oil price environment, participation in BBG2 fell dramatically compared with the first “Big Beautiful” auction, suggesting companies may be taking a more selective approach to long-cycle offshore investments even as geopolitical tensions tighten global energy markets.

A third offshore oil and gas lease auction is slated for August, offering approximately 80.4 million acres of federal waters in the Gulf of America.