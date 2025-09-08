Newest U.S. Icebreaker ‘Storis’ Conducts Extensive Patrol Along Russian Maritime Boundary in Arctic

It has followed Russia’s maritime boundary northwards for close to 1,000 nautical miles through the Bering Strait and into the Chukchi Sea. Along the way Storis monitored and made several passes in the vicinity of China’s newest research icebreaker Jidi off Alaska’s Point Hope, AIS data indicates.
The Bering Strait – America’s access route to the Arctic and the only direct geographic contact point with Russia – has seen an increase in commercial shipping as well as maritime patrols by Russia and China. It also functions as the terminus of Russia’s Northern Sea Route, a key developing trade route.
“On its first operational patrol, Storis did much more than just get underway, it began closing the most alarming gap in U.S. Arctic operations: persistent, ice-capable maritime surface presence,” says Troy Bouffard, Director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“By operating in international waters closely adjacent to Russia’s EEZ in the Bering Sea, the vessel sent clear strategic signals of resolve while affirming U.S. sovereignty in our waters and sovereign rights in our EEZ, upholding freedom of navigation, and ability to protect U.S. Arctic interests,” he continued.
Non ice-breaker U.S. and Canadian maritime assets also continue to be present in the region. As part of Operation Latitude forces from both countries, including USCGC Waesche and HMCS Regina, began live-fire drills and collaborative Arctic defensive training, at the end of August.
“The Bering Sea are the foremost important waters of the U.S. Arctic. Traffic is rising and the Strait funnels all Pacific-to-Arctic movement. Storis helps to strengthen fisheries and maritime law enforcement, deters illicit activity, supports search-and-rescue and environmental response, and sharpens domain awareness over vessels moving into and out of the Arctic,” Bouffard concluded.
Speaking generally about U.S. Coast Guard presence in the Arctic, Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District said last week.
“This operation highlights the value of our ice-capable fleet. The U.S. Coast Guard is controlling, securing, and defending the northern U.S. border and maritime approaches in the Arctic to protect U.S. sovereignty, and Healy’s operations demonstrate the critical need for more Coast Guard icebreakers to achieve that.”
