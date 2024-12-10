gCaptain-logo
China CG ship

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stand alert as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks their way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

Marcos Says Philippines Won’t Send Warships After China Clashes

Bloomberg
December 10, 2024

By Manolo Serapio Jr.

Dec 10, 2024 (Bloomberg) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his nation won’t deploy Navy warships to the South China Sea in response to recent clashes with Beijing in disputed waters.

“It will be provocative and will be seen as an escalation. We don’t do that,” Marcos told reporters on Tuesday when asked if the government plans to send Navy warships. “We are not at war, we don’t need Navy warships.”

Marcos made the remarks after the Philippines accused the China Coast Guard last week of using water cannon twice and a Chinese Navy ship of doing “dangerous maneuvers” against Filipino vessels around the disputed Scarborough Shoal. China has said it implemented control measure after Philippine ships “dangerously approached” its patrol vessels.

The Philippines also said earlier that a Chinese Navy chopper harassed Filipino fishing boats at a contested reef.

The recent maritime encounters are “entirely caused by the Philippines’ persistent infringement and provocation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. “China will continue to firmly uphold its sovereignty in accordance with the law.”

Manila will continue to perform its mission, Marcos said, including resupplying Filipino fishermen and protecting the nation’s territorial rights. “The Philippines has never been an agent of escalation of tensions,” he said, adding that the country has been trying to do the opposite.

Marcos’ government has been pushing back against China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea — a key global trade route that’s also rich in energy resources — citing a 2016 international tribunal decision that dismissed those claims in favor of Manila.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
philippines
south china sea

