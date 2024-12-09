gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,890 members that receive our newsletter.

Coast Guard watchstanders and the crew of the tanker ship Orange Ocean coordinated the rescue of a sole boater in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 410 miles north of Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024

Coast Guard watchstanders and the crew of the tanker ship Orange Ocean coordinated the rescue of a sole boater in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 410 miles north of Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Orange Juice Tanker Saves Solo Sailor from Sinking Vessel in Atlantic

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 9, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard and the crew of the orange juice tanker Orange Ocean successfully rescued a solo sailor in distress 420 miles north of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Kirill Vladimirovich Mikhaylov, a 53-year-old resident of St. Kitts and Nevis, was attempting a solo transit from Bermuda to St. Maarten aboard his 46-foot sailing vessel Poesterd when disaster struck. An unregistered Emergency Positioning Radio Beacon (EPIRB) signal alerted Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders early Friday morning, triggering a swift response.

The Coast Guard issued an Enhanced Group Calling and an Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) alert to vessels in the area. Answering the call was the Orange Ocean, a 557-foot Liberia-flagged juice tanker, which immediately diverted to assist.

M/T Orange Ocean. Photo courtesy MarineTraffic.com/Wim Vrolijk

Upon arriving at the location, the Orange Ocean crew discovered the Poesterd ablaze and sinking. In a daring operation, they deployed their rescue boat and safely retrieved Mikhaylov, who remarkably escaped unharmed. The tanker is now transporting him to a safe haven yet to be determined.

“The meticulous coordination and communication between Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders and the AMVER vessel Orange Ocean crew played a crucial role in saving the life of this fortunate boater from the perils at sea,” said Adam Johns, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector San Juan.

Johns emphasized the critical role of emergency equipment like EPIRBs in maritime safety. “This case shows the deep gratitude we have for our AMVER merchant vessels at sea as well as the importance of having the proper emergency equipment when navigating the high seas,” he said.

The rescue underscores the essential partnership between the Coast Guard and the AMVER network in safeguarding lives at sea.

Built in 2014, the Orange Ocean is managed by Atlanship S.A., which specializes in operating specialized vessels for the food industry, particularly ships that transport refrigerated fruit juices in bulk.

Tags:

AMVER
search and rescue

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Damage to the bow of the Gloria Maris after its collision with the HMM St. Petersburg, December 3, 2024
Accidents

Mega-Containership and Oil Tanker Collide in Strait of Gibraltar

A crude oil tanker and one of the world’s largest containerships collided early Tuesday, December 3, in the Strait of Gibraltar. The accident involved the crude oil tanker Gloria Maris,...

December 4, 2024
Total Views: 14383
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Alaska
Accidents

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its extensive 24-hour search for five missing people after their vessel, the Wind Walker, capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska. “We stand in sorrow and...

December 3, 2024
Total Views: 1799
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class ice breaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Accidents

Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Treacherous Alaskan Waters

The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside Good Samaritans, is conducting an urgent search operation for five people after their fishing vessel Wind Walker capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska, in an area...

December 2, 2024
Total Views: 2921
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,890 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.