Coast Guard watchstanders and the crew of the tanker ship Orange Ocean coordinated the rescue of a sole boater in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 410 miles north of Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Orange Juice Tanker Saves Solo Sailor from Sinking Vessel in Atlantic
The U.S. Coast Guard and the crew of the orange juice tanker Orange Ocean successfully rescued a solo sailor in distress 420 miles north of Puerto Rico on Friday.
Kirill Vladimirovich Mikhaylov, a 53-year-old resident of St. Kitts and Nevis, was attempting a solo transit from Bermuda to St. Maarten aboard his 46-foot sailing vessel Poesterd when disaster struck. An unregistered Emergency Positioning Radio Beacon (EPIRB) signal alerted Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders early Friday morning, triggering a swift response.
The Coast Guard issued an Enhanced Group Calling and an Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) alert to vessels in the area. Answering the call was the Orange Ocean, a 557-foot Liberia-flagged juice tanker, which immediately diverted to assist.
Upon arriving at the location, the Orange Ocean crew discovered the Poesterd ablaze and sinking. In a daring operation, they deployed their rescue boat and safely retrieved Mikhaylov, who remarkably escaped unharmed. The tanker is now transporting him to a safe haven yet to be determined.
“The meticulous coordination and communication between Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders and the AMVER vessel Orange Ocean crew played a crucial role in saving the life of this fortunate boater from the perils at sea,” said Adam Johns, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector San Juan.
Johns emphasized the critical role of emergency equipment like EPIRBs in maritime safety. “This case shows the deep gratitude we have for our AMVER merchant vessels at sea as well as the importance of having the proper emergency equipment when navigating the high seas,” he said.
The rescue underscores the essential partnership between the Coast Guard and the AMVER network in safeguarding lives at sea.
Built in 2014, the Orange Ocean is managed by Atlanship S.A., which specializes in operating specialized vessels for the food industry, particularly ships that transport refrigerated fruit juices in bulk.
