U.S. Coast Guard Offloads Over $500 Million in Cocaine, Marijuana from Eastern Pacific Seizures

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone has completed a major drug interdiction operation in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, offloading approximately 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at over $517.5 million at Port Everglades.

The operation, involving 14 separate interdictions, resulted in the apprehension of 35 suspected smugglers who will face federal prosecution in U.S. courts.

“The Coast Guard’s national security cutters are game changers in the counter-drug mission,” said Capt. Jonathan Carter, Stone’s commanding officer. “In one exceptional case, the crew interdicted four go-fast vessels in 15 minutes, seizing nearly 11,000 pounds of cocaine.”

The multi-agency operation involved coordination between the Stone, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, HITRON Jacksonville, and various law enforcement teams. Operations stretched from waters off Mexico to near the Galapagos Islands, with crews employing both manned aircraft and unmanned drone systems for detection.

Commander David Ratner of the Mohawk emphasized the strategic importance of these operations: “The fight against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations doesn’t begin at our U.S. maritime borders. Our efforts to defend Americans at home begins with denying drug traffickers access to maritime routes.”

The interdictions struck a significant blow to major drug cartels, including those recently designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. government, such as Sinaloa and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.