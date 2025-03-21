gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,911 members that receive our newsletter.

Crew members from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758) stand at parade rest in front of interdicted narcotics at Port Everglades

Crew members from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758) stand at parade rest in front of interdicted narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Mar. 20, 2025. The Stone's crew secured the illegal drugs from 14 interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

U.S. Coast Guard Offloads Over $500 Million in Cocaine, Marijuana from Eastern Pacific Seizures

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 21, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone has completed a major drug interdiction operation in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, offloading approximately 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at over $517.5 million at Port Everglades.

The operation, involving 14 separate interdictions, resulted in the apprehension of 35 suspected smugglers who will face federal prosecution in U.S. courts.

“The Coast Guard’s national security cutters are game changers in the counter-drug mission,” said Capt. Jonathan Carter, Stone’s commanding officer. “In one exceptional case, the crew interdicted four go-fast vessels in 15 minutes, seizing nearly 11,000 pounds of cocaine.”

The multi-agency operation involved coordination between the Stone, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, HITRON Jacksonville, and various law enforcement teams. Operations stretched from waters off Mexico to near the Galapagos Islands, with crews employing both manned aircraft and unmanned drone systems for detection.

Commander David Ratner of the Mohawk emphasized the strategic importance of these operations: “The fight against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations doesn’t begin at our U.S. maritime borders. Our efforts to defend Americans at home begins with denying drug traffickers access to maritime routes.”

The interdictions struck a significant blow to major drug cartels, including those recently designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. government, such as Sinaloa and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Tags:

drug smuggling
u.s. coast guard

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

USNS John Lewis Completes First Fleet Replenishment Operation Off Southern California
Defense

USNS John Lewis Completes First Fleet Replenishment Operation Off Southern California

The Military Sealift Command’s newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) achieved a significant milestone by completing its first fleet-tasked underway replenishment operation with USS Mustin off Southern...

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 1999
Photos: Royal Navy Shadows Russian Task Force Carrying Cargo from Syria
Defense

Photos: Royal Navy Shadows Russian Task Force Carrying Cargo from Syria

The Royal Navy, along with NATO allies, conducted a coordinated operation to monitor a Russian naval task group transporting cargo from Syria through UK territorial waters in the English Channel....

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 1360
The U.S. Navy replenishment vessel USNS Wally Schirra sets sail after successful MRO project
Defense

Hanwha Ocean Completes Landmark U.S. Navy Ship Maintenance, Marking First Korean Shipyard Contract

In a significant milestone for South Korea’s maritime industry, Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed maintenance and overhaul work on the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra, marking...

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 1422
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,911 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.