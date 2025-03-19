gCaptain-logo
USNS John Lewis Completes First Fleet Replenishment Operation Off Southern California

USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), the Navy’s lead ship of its new class of fleet replenishment oilers, conducted initial Builder’s Trials and returned to port, Feb. 4, 2022. U.S. Navy Photo

USNS John Lewis Completes First Fleet Replenishment Operation Off Southern California

Mike Schuler
March 19, 2025

The Military Sealift Command’s newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) achieved a significant milestone by completing its first fleet-tasked underway replenishment operation with USS Mustin off Southern California.

The operation marks a crucial step for the lead ship of the John Lewis-class oilers, which was certified “Ready for Tasking” and officially joined the Third Fleet on March 10. The ship is scheduled for its maiden deployment later this year.

“Providing logistics services to the Navy is the bedrock mission of MSC,” said Nikki Phelps, MSCPAC’s deputy operations officer. “Having USNS John Lewis certified for tasking, providing support to Third Fleet, gives the United States another asset to provide logistics services in a timely, safe and professional manner”.

The 746-foot vessel represents the next generation of fleet replenishment capabilities, featuring enhanced safety measures including double hulls and reinforced cargo tanks. With a capacity of 162,000 barrels for diesel ship fuel, aviation fuel, and dry stores cargo, the John Lewis-class will eventually replace the aging Kaiser Class oilers.

The Military Sealift Command operates approximately 140 civilian-crewed vessels, employing around 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by shore staff and military personnel.

Tags:

john lewis class oilers
military sealift command
U.S. Navy
u.s. navy shipbuilding

