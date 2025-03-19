Photos: Royal Navy Shadows Russian Task Force Carrying Cargo from Syria

The Royal Navy, along with NATO allies, conducted a coordinated operation to monitor a Russian naval task group transporting cargo from Syria through UK territorial waters in the English Channel.
The Russian contingent included the destroyer RFN Severomorsk, landing ship RFN Alexander Shabalin, and transport vessels MV Sparta IV and MV Siyanie Severa.
Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset, minehunter HMS Cattistock, and RFA Tidesurge participated in the monitoring operation, which began on March 16th south of Portsmouth. The operation involved both naval assets and aerial surveillance, including a RAF P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth.
“Russia should be in no doubt that the UK will defend our waters,” stated Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard.
Commander Joel Roberts of HMS Somerset highlighted the mission’s multinational aspect: “The operation involved the integration and coordination of other ships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, including those from our NATO allies.”
This operation marks the third Russian task group the Royal Navy has monitored returning from Syria in the past six weeks. The monitoring mission is particularly significant as the UK relies heavily on maritime trade for its economic stability.
In a significant milestone for South Korea’s maritime industry, Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed maintenance and overhaul work on the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra, marking...
Shares of Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd. climbed after a unit of Hanwha Aerospace Co. became a substantial shareholder of the US Navy contractor, as South Korea’s top defense firm attempts to bolster its foothold in America.
Public access to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Homeport platform (https://homeport.uscg.mil), a vital maritime industry infrastructure, has been completely offline since March 4, 2025, causing significant disruptions across the maritime sector...
March 18, 2025
Total Views: 5509
Sign Up Now for gCaptain Daily
We’ve got your daily industry news related to the global maritime and offshore industries.
JOIN OUR CREW
Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,912 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.