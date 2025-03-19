Photos: Royal Navy Shadows Russian Task Force Carrying Cargo from Syria

The Royal Navy, along with NATO allies, conducted a coordinated operation to monitor a Russian naval task group transporting cargo from Syria through UK territorial waters in the English Channel.

The Russian contingent included the destroyer RFN Severomorsk, landing ship RFN Alexander Shabalin, and transport vessels MV Sparta IV and MV Siyanie Severa.

Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset, minehunter HMS Cattistock, and RFA Tidesurge participated in the monitoring operation, which began on March 16th south of Portsmouth. The operation involved both naval assets and aerial surveillance, including a RAF P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth.

“Russia should be in no doubt that the UK will defend our waters,” stated Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard.

Commander Joel Roberts of HMS Somerset highlighted the mission’s multinational aspect: “The operation involved the integration and coordination of other ships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, including those from our NATO allies.”

Royal Navy Photo

This operation marks the third Russian task group the Royal Navy has monitored returning from Syria in the past six weeks. The monitoring mission is particularly significant as the UK relies heavily on maritime trade for its economic stability.

Royal Navy Photo

Royal Navy Photo