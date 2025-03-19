LNG Tanker Collision in Gibraltar Highlights Ongoing Pilotage Concerns

A minor collision between an LNG tanker and a bulk carrier in Gibraltar’s western anchorage has reignited discussions about pilotage requirements for departing vessels, following a similar incident that led to a major maritime casualty in 2022.

According to Gibraltar broadcaster GBC News, the LNG carrier SM Kestrel made contact with the anchored bulk carrier MV Diamond Star at approximately 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 18. The incident occurred as the SM Kestrel was maneuvering to depart the anchorage.

Port authorities report no injuries or pollution resulted from the incident, with both vessels sustaining minimal damage. The vessels remained at anchor awaiting inspection by Class and Flag surveyors, as well as Port State Control officials from the Gibraltar Maritime Administration (GMA).

The incident draws parallels to the more serious 2022 collision between the bulk carrier OS 35 and LNG carrier Adam LNG, which resulted in the OS 35’s grounding and subsequent break-up, causing an oil spill that required a 10-month wreck removal operation.

Currently, vessels departing Gibraltar’s waters are not required to have a pilot on board. This policy has come under increased scrutiny following the investigation into the OS 35 incident, which concluded that the collision would “very likely” have been avoided with a pilot present.

The investigation revealed a striking contrast in safety records: while approximately 8,700 pilotage operations occur annually, no significant collisions involving piloted vessels have required formal investigation in the past 15 years. However, most vessels choose to forgo departure pilotage due to cost considerations.

As a result, investigators recommended considering mandatory pilotage for vessels departing the Western Anchorage, improving bridge team training, enhancing VTS procedures, and better communication regarding pilotage options.