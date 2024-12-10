gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,871 members that receive our newsletter.

A satellite image shows three vessels in Russia's Mediterranean fleet moored 13km northwest off Syria's coast

A satellite image shows three vessels in Russia's Mediterranean fleet moored 13km northwest off Syria's coast, after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Tartous, Syria in this handout picture taken on December 9, 2024. 2024 PLANET LABS INC./Handout via REUTERS

Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Navy Ships Anchored Off Syrian Coast

Reuters
Total Views: 3073
December 10, 2024
reuters logo

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Satellite imagery show that Russian naval ships have left Moscow’s base at Tartous on Syria’s coast and some have dropped anchor offshore following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

An image taken on Dec. 9 by Planet Labs showed at least three vessels in Russia’s Mediterranean fleet, including two guided missile frigates and an oiler, moored around 13 km (eight miles) northwest of Tartous. The rest of the fleet could not be immediately located in satellite imagery.

In Moscow, Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus on Sunday after a lightening advance that sent Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and 54 years of his family’s autocratic rule.

Moscow, which was an ally of the Assad regime for decades, is now scrambling to make a deal with the rebels to guarantee the safety of two strategically important military bases.

Russia has a major air base in the coastal city of Latakia and its naval facility at Tartous.

The Tartous base is Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa.

Previously, Russia had five surface ships and one submarine at Tartous, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by BlackSky and Planet Labs. An image taken on Dec. 5 by BlackSky showed all six vessels at the base.

The Dec. 9 satellite images confirm earlier reports by Russian war blogger “Rybar” that the warships had left Tartous and taken up position off the coast for security reasons.

The fleet departed from the naval base sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, satellite imagery indicated.

(Reporting by Reade Levinson; editing by Mark Heinrich)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

russia
Russian Navy
syria

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Greenpeace activists in inflatable boats approach a Shell oil production vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, January 31, 2023. Alice Russell/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
News

Shell Settles Lawsuit Against Greenpeace Over Activists Boarding Oil FPSO

British oil and gas major Shell on Tuesday settled a London lawsuit it brought against environmental group Greenpeace after activists boarded a Shell oil production vessel last year.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 373
Canadian flag on the stern of a ship
News

Canada Seeks Stronger US Ties in Arctic to Counter Russia, China

Canada will establish two new Arctic consulates in Alaska and Greenland and appoint a dedicated Arctic ambassador as part of a long-awaited strategy for a region where Russia and China are increasingly seeking to assert their influence.

December 6, 2024
Total Views: 755
FILE PHOTO: A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
News

Oil Patch in Canada Has $24 Billion Shield Against Trump Tariffs

The expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline represented a $24 billion bid to help the country’s oil producers reduce their near-total reliance on the US market. That’s a bet that may pay off sooner than expected if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his tariff threats.

December 5, 2024
Total Views: 1226
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,871 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.