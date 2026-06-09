gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,236 members

The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra

The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I, an oil tanker that sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra,Iraq April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Kuwait Offers Oil to Asian Buyers for First Time Since War

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 9, 2026

By Yongchang Chin

Jun 9, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Kuwait is offering to sell its crude to refiners in Asia for the first time since the Iran war started, the latest indication of rising oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 4 million barrels of the nation’s main export grade, carried on two very large crude carriers, are being offered to refiners in at least China and South Korea, traders familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The offers add to evidence that Hormuz flows are starting to open up — a trend that has coincided with increased US coordination of transits. The United Arab Emirates has also been selling millions of barrels of oil from inside the Persian Gulf to refiners in Asia. Still, flows remain far below pre-war levels.

Oil from the region’s fifth-largest producer loads from deep inside the Persian Gulf, requiring tankers to run the Hormuz gauntlet to reach global markets. It’s also a sign that Persian Gulf producers are increasingly able to send tankers out despite Tehran’s threat to shipping through the strait.

Traders said that the oil is being offered directly by state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. rather than an intermediary. The barrels in question have already exited the waterway and can be taken to ports in Asia promptly, they said, without elaborating on the sales terms.

KPC declined to comment.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in the worst supply disruption in history, with higher-sulfur barrels that are typical of the region all but cut off from refiners, especially in Asia, which have largely built their refining systems around supplies of such feedstock.

A wide range of players are working to bring supply to market, ranging from state producers like Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., to trading houses like Vitol Group and Mercuria Energy Group aiding with the shuttling of crude from within the Persian Gulf to buyers outside.

There’s been vessel activity around Kuwaiti ports recently. The supertankers Al Riqqa and Dar Salwa were last observed moored at Kuwait’s Mina Al Ahmadi terminal in late May and early June, respectively, before their satellite-tracking transponders stopped signaling, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Their current positions are unclear.

Among earlier voyages, the supertanker Universal Winner, carrying Kuwaiti crude to South Korea, transited the strait in May via what appeared to be a route approved by Iranian authorities. The Japan-linked Eneos Endeavor also crossed the chokepoint during the month carrying a cargo of Kuwaiti and Emirati crude. Traders said the earlier flows were likely done with the help of other trading intermediaries.

Ongoing disruptions to transponder transmissions continue to obscure vessel movements, raising the likelihood that current transit counts understate actual traffic levels.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

crude oil
Hormuz
iran
Kuwait
strait of hormuz
vlcc

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,236 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Scenes from the Port of Fujairah, as U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz
Energy

OPEC+ Set For Fourth Oil Quota Hike Since Hormuz Closure

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) – OPEC+ is set to agree on Sunday a fourth increase in oil output targets in as many months, three OPEC+ sources said, even...

June 7, 2026
Total Views: 692
Oil tankers anchored near Strait of Hormuz after Iran conflict disrupts Persian Gulf shipping routes
Energy

The Iran War Is Pushing the Global Gas Trade Into the Shadows

A day before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, an Indonesian seafarer aboard the Al Rayyan tanker published a picture of a rainbow cutting across the bow. “When the dream ship becomes reality,” he wrote on social media, thanking God for the blessing. Then the liquefied natural gas carrier switched off its transponder and began to move out of the Persian Gulf.

June 2, 2026
Total Views: 885
South pars horizon
Energy

Three Offshore Platforms Resume Production At Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) – Iran has restored gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field that had been forced to halt output after Israeli attacks disrupted processing capacity at...

May 31, 2026
Total Views: 488