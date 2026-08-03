gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,453 members

WhatsApp Image 2022-03-09 at 11.53.53 AM

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Aramco Trading have joined forces to unveil a new Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer service for petroleum products at the King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu. Photo Credit Mawani.

Saudi’s Yanbu Port Bustles as More Tankers Cross Chokepoint Dark

Bloomberg
Total Views: 105
August 3, 2026

By Weilun Soon

Aug 3, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The key Saudi export port of Yanbu in the Red Sea appeared to have its busiest day since Houthi threats upended shipping in the region, while more ships transited dark through the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint.

Five very large crude carriers were berthed at Yanbu’s oil-loading terminals on Saturday, according to satellite images, possibly making it the most active day since Iran-backed Houthi rebels imposed a blockade on Saudi ports two weeks ago. The photos were taken by the European Union’s Sentinel 2 satellite, which only flies over the area every few days.

Yanbu became crucial to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to keep shipping large volumes of crude after the Iran war snarled traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The kingdom bypassed the waterway by piping million of barrels a day to the Red Sea for export to global customers. A VLCC can carry about 2 million barrels.

Separately, Greek-owned Suezmax Lesvos and India-flagged VLCC Desh Vaibhav sailed through Bab el-Mandeb over the weekend carrying Saudi crude loaded at Yanbu with their transponders off, according to analytics firms Vortexa and Kpler. The vessels have re-appeared in waters off Oman after previously broadcasting near the Red Sea port, ship-tracking data shows.

Some tankers are still openly transiting through Bab el-Mandeb, including ships carrying Russian crude. But the Houthi threat has forced some Saudi vessels to take a longer route around Africa, and the kingdom to divert some Asia-bound oil flows from the Red Sea to Egypt’s Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean coast.

Late last week, a liquefied natural gas tanker carrying a shipment from Qatar was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the safety risks for shipowners in the region. On Monday, observable traffic through the chokepoint was scarce.

Still, crude is making it out of the Persian Gulf, mostly on tankers that have switched off their transponders. On Friday, more than 8.4 million barrels exited the gulf, marking one of the highest daily flows since the Iran war started at the end of February, according to ship-tracking data. 

In other shipping developments:

Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

  • Between Friday and Sunday, 34 commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in either direction, according to Kpler data, which may be revised after receiving more information
  • The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Sunday that the master of a tanker had heard an explosion near a vessel close to Oman’s coastline
  • That followed the attack on the LNG tanker on Saturday, while a crude carrier reported a near-miss on the same day sailing into the gulf

Southern and Northern Red Sea

  • Between Friday and Sunday, 75 commodity vessels crossed Bab el-Mandeb
  • Russian crude flows dominated the outbound flows from the Red Sea via the strait, though two shipments of Saudi crude, one cargo from Algeria and a Sudanese delivery had sailed through dark
  • A Taiwanese-owned supertanker also sailed through the chokepoint dark, though Bloomberg News couldn’t immediately determine if it was laden or empty
  • A Houthi-run unit that claims to manage vessel movements through the strait rejected claims that the group was looking to charge ships for transits, saying that they will be free of charge

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

bab el-Mandeb
crude oil
Hormuz
iran
red sea
saudi arabia
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,453 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

General view of oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
Energy

Turkey Said To Extend Iraq Oil Pipeline Deal By One Year

By Firat Kozok, Patrick Sykes and Khalid Al-Ansary Aug 1, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Turkey reached an agreement with Iraq to extend an expired oil pipeline deal by one year and increase flows...

August 1, 2026
Total Views: 567
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Tanks
Energy

‘Significant Shrinking’ in Crude Cushion In Coming Months – Vortexa

New energy data shows the crude cushion that has been built up will be shrinking in the next 2-3 months unless geopolitics improve. In a webinar, Vortexa explained, with Atlantic Basin inflows already slowing and China drawing inventories at up to ~1 mb/d, they see a high risk of significant tightening within the next 2–3 months and estimate that China’s extra crude buffer built since 2025 could be largely worked down within about four months if current draw rates persist.

July 31, 2026
Total Views: 814
qatar gas ras laffan
Energy

Qatar Sends First LNG Shipment Through Hormuz in Three Weeks

Qatar has sent its first shipment of liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz since one of its tankers was attacked in the waterway more than three weeks ago.

July 30, 2026
Total Views: 1727