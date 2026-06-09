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Russia Holds Naval Drills in Baltic Sea During Major NATO Exercises

Russian Navy Steregushchy-class corvette Boikiy sails under the Great Belt bridge towards the Baltic Sea, in Korsor, Denmark, January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Russia Holds Naval Drills in Baltic Sea During Major NATO Exercises

Reuters
Total Views: 84
June 9, 2026

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) – Russia’s navy has conducted military drills in the Baltic Sea, practicing unguided missile launches, bombing runs and missile strikes, it said, as major U.S.-NATO exercises also took place in the region, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The NATO BALTOPS naval exercise, which began on June 4 and runs until June 20, are the biggest war games in the Baltic Sea this year, bringing together some 20 vessels from 15 nations with around 6,000 personnel.

Russia carried out its own drills from June 8–9 in and near its Kaliningrad exclave, involving around 10 military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, as well as two small missile ships, according to Interfax.

Kaliningrad, located on the Baltic coast between NATO members Lithuania and Poland, has a population of around 1 million. It is heavily militarized and serves as the headquarters of Russia’s Baltic Fleet.

President Vladimir Putin said in late May that Russia had all necessary means to destroy any force attempting to attack Kaliningrad after Lithuania’s foreign minister said NATO should show Moscow it could penetrate the exclave.

(Reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

baltic sea
BALTOPS
NATO
russia

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