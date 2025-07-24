gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,981 members

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland.REUTERS/David Gray

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Iron Ore Exports Swell to Record at Australia’s Top Port

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
July 24, 2025

By Katharine Gemmell

Jul 23, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Iron ore shipments from Australia’s largest bulk-export terminal swelled to a record in June, in a sign of ample seaborne supplies just as concerns mount about the outlook for Chinese demand.

Exports from Port Hedland increased to 54.6 million tons last month, eclipsing the peak set a year ago, according to Pilbara Ports Authority data. Year-to-date cargoes expanded to about 288 million tons, just topping the previous half-year record of 286.9 million set last year.

The Port Hedland complex in Western Australia handles cargoes for producers including BHP Group and Fortescue Ltd., and its operations are a useful proxy for nationwide flows from the world’s leading shipper.

The rise in supply comes even as steel output in China is showing signs of cooling off. The nation’s crude-steel production dropped to 83.2 million tons last month, the weakest showing for June since 2018, according to government figures. Additionally, authorities in Beijing have vowed to do more to cull overcapacity, a push that may erode mills’ output.

The increase from the Hedland complex is in line with the Australian government’s prediction that nationwide exports will increase to 908 million tons in 2025. However, with downward pressure expected on iron ore prices, export values are expected to fall even as volumes expand. 

In Brazil, the second-largest exporter, shipments recently set a record for the month of June.

Iron ore futures were last at $105.20 a ton in Singapore, about 4% higher this year.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

australia
australia iron ore
China
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,981 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Turkish-flagged bulker TQ Samsun, carrying grain under UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, is pictured in the Black Sea, north of Bosphorus Strait, off Istanbul,
Shipping

Kazakh Black Sea Oil Exports Resume as Tankers Given Access

Russia's FSB security service has started handing out clearance for foreign tankers to access the Black Sea ports, allowing for Kazakhstan's oil exports to resume after they were halted for nearly a day, four industry sources said on Thursday.

4 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) docked for a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Shipbuilding

Japan Commits $550 Billion to U.S. Industries Including Strategic Shipbuilding Investment

The White House announced Wednesday that Japan has agreed to a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment and loans as part of a new trade deal with the United States....

3 hours ago
Total Views: 356
Houthi stand on beach after ship attack
Shipping

Livestock Carrier Fired Upon and Detained Near Yemen, Then Released

People in a wooden boat opened fire on a Comoros-flagged livestock carrier in the Red Sea near Yemen on Thursday, and the vessel was detained by the Yemeni Coast Guard, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

5 hours ago
Total Views: 457