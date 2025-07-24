Greece to Send Salvage Ship to Red Sea After Latest Houthi Attacks

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) – Greece will deploy a salvage vessel in the Red Sea to assist in maritime accidents and protect seafarers and global shipping, the shipping minister said on Thursday, following attacks on two Greek vessels by Yemen’s Houthi militants this month.

Two Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated cargo ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C, sank off Yemen after repeated attacks by the Iran-aligned militant group.

The strikes on the two vessels marked a resumption of attacks on shipping by the Houthis, who struck more than 100 ships between November 2023 and December 2024 in what they said was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in the war in Gaza.

Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the salvage vessel – called Giant and provided by the Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners – would “support, protect and assist Greek-owned vessels and Greek seafarers”.

All of the crew members from the Magic Seas were rescued by a passing ship.

The crew of the Eternity C had to abandon the ship. Ten were rescued by a privately led mission, but five more are feared dead and the Houthis are believed to be holding another 10 crew members, maritime security sources have said.

Aspides, the European Union naval mission protecting shipping in the Red Sea, did not have assets in the area at the time of the incidents.

Giant is manned by a specialist crew of 14 Greek sailors, has four engines with 16,000 horsepower, and can sail in the most adverse weather conditions, the Shipping Ministry said.

It can participate in search and rescue operations, with accommodation for 40 people, help prevent marine pollution and also has firefighting capacity.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou;Editing by Helen Popper)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.