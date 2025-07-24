gCaptain-logo
Tugs assist a CMA CGM containership to its berth at the Port of Savannah

A CMA CGM ship at the Stock Image: Port of Savannah. Stock Photo courtesy Georgia Ports Authority

CMA CGM Phoenix Becomes Largest Containership Ever to Fly U.S. Flag

Mike Schuler
July 24, 2025

French shipping group CMA CGM marked a major milestone with the official reflagging of the CMA CGM Phoenix under the U.S. flag in Charleston, South Carolina. At 9,300 TEU capacity, the CMA CGM Phoenix becomes the largest containership ever to sail under the American flag.

The Neo-Panamax vessel, previously registered in Singapore, measures 1,079 feet long and 151 feet wide, with a gross tonnage of 110,000 GT and summer deadweight capacity of about 130,000 tons. It will employ 42 American mariners working in rotation, with 21 crew members onboard at any given time.

“Adding the CMA CGM Phoenix into the U.S.-flagged fleet is a powerful move toward reclaiming America’s maritime strength,” said Acting Administrator of the Maritime Administration Sang Yi during the ceremony. “This is about more than ships; it’s also about jobs, trade, and economic strength and national security for Americans.”

The vessel will also serve as a training platform for future maritime officers, hosting two cadets per voyage from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and state maritime academies. It will operate on the CMA CGM INDAMEX Service, connecting the U.S. East Coast with Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

“We’re proud to be investing in the future of U.S. maritime power,” said Adeline Franger Chouraqui, CEO of CMA CGM America. “This milestone marks a new chapter in our long-term commitment to the United States. By expanding our U.S.-flagged fleet, we will create new jobs, support American exports, and help strengthen the nation’s maritime capabilities for years to come.”

The CMA CGM Phoenix represents the first of four new U.S.-flagged vessels CMA CGM will introduce in 2025, fulfilling 20% of its commitment to triple its U.S.-flagged fleet to 30 ships by 2029. This expansion is part of a broader $20 billion investment announced by CMA CGM in March in U.S. maritime, logistics, and port infrastructure.

With this addition, the U.S.-flagged fleet now comprises 189 vessels, including tankers, containerships, dry bulk carriers, and vehicle carriers. These vessels provide crucial sealift capabilities for the Department of Defense during times of conflict while ensuring secure supply chains and reducing dependence on foreign carriers.

Originally launched in 2013, the CMA CGM Phoenix will be the 11th U.S. flag vessel in CMA CGM service. The company operates in 40 U.S. states, employs 15,000 Americans, and handles over 5 million shipping containers annually in U.S. trade.

Tags:

CMA CGM
marad
u.s. flag
