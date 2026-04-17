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Greek Shipowner Sends Biggest Oil Tanker Yet Through Hormuz

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 17, 2026

(Bloomberg) — A Greek shipowner whose vessels have repeatedly braved the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war sent through its biggest oil supertanker since the start of the conflict.

The Atokos, a Very Large Crude Carrier with a transport capacity of about 2 million barrels, signaled its location in the Indian Ocean on Friday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That would suggest it navigated Hormuz, with its digital transponder off, over the past several days.

The ship is managed by Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., according to industry databases, and its transit means the firm has now moved about 6.5 million barrels through the strait, making it by far the biggest non-Iranian shipper via the waterway. Dynacom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Transit via the strait, which handled about 20% of the world’s oil and a similar portion of liquefied natural gas before the war, otherwise remains largely shuttered. That’s forced producers across the region to shutter output and bolstered the price of crude as well as of products like jet fuel, diesel and gasoline.Play Video

The US this week began a blockade of its own on Iranian shipping, adding to one that Tehran has had in place since the fighting began. 

The Atokos is heading to the Chinese port of Zhoushan, where it’s due to arrive on May 5, according to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the same destination it was signaling shortly after it completed loading its cargo at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura in early March, although it’s now scheduled to get there about six weeks later than its originally planned arrival date.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

greece
iran
Iran conflict
Iran maritime blockade
strait of hormuz

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